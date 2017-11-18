Aztecs and caricatures

I’ve just returned from a huge comida of goat stew (mole de caderas, a seasonal Puebla speciality), chalupas, mollejas, and guajolotes at an out of the way, very local, and fantastic restaurant, and oy, am I full! Pictures will be forthcoming, but not now as I have little time and uploading pictures is slow. Instead, in a bit of solipsism, I’ll put up two caricatures of me and a bit of cultural appropriation.

On this trip I’m paired with evolutionary psychologist David Buss (U. Texas Austin), both of us excellently hosted by local resident Juan. At the venue this morning, we came across two Aztec warriors, whom I assumed were either part of the entertainment or the atmosphere. We didn’t actually ask to pose with them, but I did take their picture and they invited us to join in a photo. So here we are, with David and I appropriating the warriors’ conch shell and club.

I just know that somebody is gonna be upset by these photos, but too bad.

The Green Room, where they have live feed from the auditorium, is the place to watch the talks, as the theater is packed and the aisles are narrow, but the Green Room has a good view of the talks, all the visiting speakers, people running the conference, visitors like the governor of Puebla, tons of fantastic food and drink (including a tequila bar), and weird things happening all the time. One of the latter was the appearance of artists who walked around doing caricatures of the speakers and guests, and then giving them to the subjects. So now I have two caricatures of me, which I show solipsistically. They’re mine now, and I love them.

The first artist, who I’m told is quite well known for illustrating political figures in magazines and newspapers:

et moi (I love the monkey):

Another artist, who drew me completely without my knowledge:

And his work. Note the big schnoz; as my dad (who also was well endowed in the proboscis department) once told me, “Jerry, if I had a nose full of nickels I’d be a millionaire.”