Steve Martin’s “King Tut” routine offends Reed College students

If you’re a Saturday Night Live fan, you’ll surely remember the old King Tut routine of Steve Martin. In case you don’t, here it is, about forty years old now:
According to both New Jersey 101.5 and The Atlantic, the video was somehow played in class as a joke at Reed College in Oregon. BIG mistake! The group Reedies against Racism (RAR), which is famous for disrupting the Humanities 101 course, calling it racist and an enabler of white supremacy, took huge offense at the video. As The Atlantic reports (my emphasis):
At Reed College, a small liberal-arts school in Portland, Oregon, a 39-year-old Saturday Night Live skit recently caused an uproar over cultural appropriation. In the classic Steve Martin skit, he performs a goofy song, “King Tut,” meant to satirize a Tutankhamun exhibit touring the U.S. and to criticize the commercialization of Egyptian culture. You could say that his critique is weak; that his humor is lame; that his dance moves are unintentionally offensive or downright racist. All of that, and more, was debated in a humanities course at Reed.
But many students found the video so egregious that they opposed its very presence in class. “That’s like somebody … making a song just littered with the n-word everywhere,” a member of Reedies Against Racism (RAR) told the student newspaper when asked about Martin’s performance. She told me more: The Egyptian garb of the backup dancers and singers—many of whom are African American—“is racist as well. The gold face of the saxophone dancer leaving its tomb is an exhibition of blackface.”
RAR needs to get a grip. If you can get this offended by an innocuous comedy routine, seeing ancient Egyptian clothing as “racist” and the gold face of the saxaphone player, clearly meant to represent the gold “death mask” of Tut and other Pharaohs, as “blackface”, you’ve lost the plot. The “activism” of RAR, though of course driven by motivations we all agree with—the elimination of racist bigotry—seems limited to scrutinizing everything in their school for possible offense and then calling it out. Seriously, is equating gold face paint to “blackface” a way to expunge racism from America?
Watch the video (it’s only 3 minutes) and judge for yourself.
Clearly the video just by itself loses the context of the ridicule of the commercialization of Egyptian history. In the absence of that context, these students compound the error by making up a new context, an incorrect one, one in which there is a willful racist message.
I agree with you. Students have a great deal of energy and rather than expending it jumping to conclusions, maybe they should work out in the gym more.
For sure, never show “Blazing Saddles” at Reed College. They’ll go over budget on fainting couches alone!
Most comedy contains an element of ridicule and could be taken as violating somebodies sense of justice. These kids have to take a deep breath.
When touring the American college campus there is no need to look for comedy of any kind. Similar to looking for ice cubes in death valley.
Bunch of Mummy’s boys…
The sentiment couldn’t have been better expressed. And re above, they would shut down the school if Blazing Saddles were shown.
One can trace Steve Martin’s act back to the British vaudeville comedy trio, Wilson, Keppel, and Betty, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilson,_Keppel_and_Betty who popularized what’s called “sand dancing.” Here are two wonderful examples of their art. I read that Goebbels condemned Cleopatra’s Nightmare, so the Reedie SJWs are in good company.
– “The Original Sand Dance”
– “Cleopatra’s Nightmare” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkhJpr2zR8s
Oh my, protesting this would be comedy to me if it wasn’t so sad. Hope these students like the right because this is fresh meat for those folks.
music littered with the n word? I can think of an entire genre
Command number 1: There will be no humor in the New World Order™.
This is because, as Valentine Michael Smith observes: All jokes involve something bad happening to someone.
Alexei Sayle (brilliant!) did a joke last night on his radio 4 series – he talked about a security guard at the BBC who mis-pronounced his name, then said – “It’s alright, its not racist as I didn’t say where he’s from!”
Oh there’ll be humor. Just really bad – don’t be the first one to stop laughing – humor. Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and James Corden are the new funny.
Whatever. They are helping to rob “racism” of any meaning.
I was a student at Reed when the King Tut skit aired. No controversy at the time, of course. Everyone understood the point of the skit: it was making fun of all the hype surrounding the King Tut exhibition then traveling the US. I saw the exhibition in Seattle, along with a contingent of Reedies. (It lived up to the hype: absolutely astonishing.)
Ancient Egyptians were not black Africans, though there were black Africans, namely Nubians, in their culture, recent DNA analysis shows they were most closely related to other adjacent middle eastern peolpes…
https://www.nature.com/news/mummy-dna-unravels-ancient-egyptians-ancestry-1.22069
This is nuclear grade attention seeking behavior. What a miserable little world they want to create for everyone.
That skit is terrible. It has caused me to commit a Thought Crime. I have fallen seriously in lust with the dancer in the blue skirt.
Imagine what would happen if these students watched “The Jerk.” IIRC, the first line spoken by Steve Martin was: “I was born a poor black child.”
That’s great. I’d never seen it before. But anyone with an appreciation for comedy can see that the joke centres on juxtaposing the pompous, straight-faced spoken intro with the ridiculous song that comes after it. I hate Dissecting The Frog like this, but the humour comes from the contrast between the pretentious, high-brow intro and the intentionally daft, low-brow tune.
None of the humour is about mocking Egyptian culture – to the extent that it references said culture it’s only to insert absurdist images into the lyrics, like King Tut eating a crocodile. Note that the song isn’t implying that all Egyptians eat crocodiles, nor that they’re all buried in their jammies. Or buried with donkeys.
Even if it did imply any of that, the students who claim this song is racist should at the very least have included fifteen to twenty Egyptian nationals who were genuinely outraged by the accusation that they ate crocodiles, or were buried in their pyjamas, otherwise the students were just taking offense on behalf of people that don’t exist.
You put your finger on why the snowflakes hate it. It mocks the pompously self-righteous. The pompously self-righteous are striking back.
This is the same disgraceful lack of sense of humor you could find in the Nazi or the Red Guards. I really hope these people never become a majority, otherwise the future will be very bleak