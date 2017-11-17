Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Hola from Puebla, Mexico, where the weather is predicted to be full-on sunny for the three more days I’ll be here, with highs between 72 and 78° F (22-26°C). Posting will be light today as I’ve a lot to see and do. There are old friends here—I rode in from the airport with Robyn Blumer and Steve Pinker—and it turned into a discussion about ways of knowing and moral realism. That’s the view that there are objective moral truths, to which Steve apparently assents, but I’m not yet convinced.

It’s Viernes, November 17, 2017, and today’s holiday is a good one: National Baklava Day, honoring what I think is the best pastry on this planet. It’s also International Students’ Day, which originally commemorated the Nazis’ takeover of Czech Universities and the deportation of students to concentration camps. This happened on November 17, 1939, and is described this way by Wikipedia

Nine Czech students are executed as a response to anti-Nazi demonstrations prompted by the death of Jan Opletal. All Czech universities are shut down and more than 1,200 students sent to concentration camps. Since this event, International Students’ Day is celebrated in many countries, especially in the Czech Republic.

On this day in 1558, Queen Mary I of England died was succeeded by her half sister Elizabeth I, thus starting the Elizabethan Era. In 1603, Walter Raleigh went on trial for treason, was imprisoned for 13 years, and then was freed. He went on an expedition, returned to England, was tried again for having attacked a Spanish colony in South America, and was beheaded in 1618. On November 17, 1869, the Suez Canal was officially opened. On this day in 1947, American scientists John Bardeen and Walter Houser Brattain observed the operation of a transistor-like device; the rest is history (and a Nobel Prize, along with one for William Shockley). On this day in 1970, Lt. William Calley went on trial for his role in the My Lai massacre in Vietnam. He was sentenced to life imprisonment (nobody else was tried despite many American soldiers participating), but served only 3½ years of house arrest. He was last reported working at a jewelry store in Georgia.

On this day in 1973, Richard Nixon told these Big Lies to a roomful of reporters. Ah, I remember this well . .

Notables born on November 17 include Eugene Wigner (1902), Shelby Foote (1916, one of the great talking heads of Ken Burns’s Civil War documentary, the greatest documentary ever put on American television), Rock Hudson (1925), Gordon Lightfoot (1938), Martin Scorsese (1942), Lorne Michaes (1944), and Daisy Fuentes and Sophie Marceau (both 1966). Those who fell asleep on this day include Mary I of England (1558; see above), Catherine the Great of Russia (1793, and it did not involve a horse), and Doris Lessing (2013). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has become a feline philosopher:

A: What are you doing over there? Hili: That’s exactly what I’m wondering about: What am I doing here?

In Polish:

Me: What are you doing there?

Hili: That’s what I’m thinking about, what am I doing here?

Leon’s still prowling the forests around Wloclawek:

Leon: Look out! I’m flying!

Here’s a tweet sent by Matthew Cobb; it’s worth getting all muddy for a big tasty fish!

Rarely photographed, the leopards of Savuti, Botswana are known for their unique fishing skills. (Photo: Abel Coelho) pic.twitter.com/rDncJDGgYp — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) November 16, 2017

And a few I stole from Heather Hastie. To my mind this is the Doors’ best song:

Jim Morrison of The Doors handwritten lyrics for Riders on the Storm. pic.twitter.com/pI4SF8yaJS — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) November 17, 2017

Water voles (Microtus or Arvicola):

As Heather says, this is one of the great animal videos of all time:

And two kitties:

Well that's the cutest "Kitkat" I ever got from a vending machine !! pic.twitter.com/HH4lFUmrJl — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 14, 2017

Do not fat shame the cat!

Local book store has a shop #cat with a lot of personality… pic.twitter.com/JIk7AXZ2GT — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 14, 2017