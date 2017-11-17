Day 3: HuffPo ignores story of its own sexual harassment

Once again, HuffPo, while calling out all kinds of sexual harassment and assault on its sexual harassment page, ignores Tuesday’s Gizmodo story that Arianna Huffington ignored such harassment at her own venue, transferring a harasser to India. If you want to hold their feet to the fire, just ask them about the Gizmodo story on some of their posts on sexual harassment, and then wait to see if your comment is removed.
I made one yesterday, but haven’t checked if they removed it. They’re instantiating the cry of the Regressive Leftist: “It’s okay when we behave this way!”
HuffPo is being dishonest, cynical and hypocritical. I don’t think though that this is a left or right thing. It’s just a cover-up to protect the organisation and former owner.
Regressive is a key word here, I think. I agree it’s not something that somebody with left or right of centre political views would normally tolerate but I’d say it’s fairly typical of the regressive left.
yeah this behaviour is similar in both left and right extremes. Fox News has been even worse.
Is Huffington really any representation of the left? She’s simply interesting in growing and maintaining her own wealth. I’ve yet to hear of anyone saying ‘it is okay when our side does it!’ and instead see frequent condemnations of bad behavior wither it is on the left or the right of the aisle.
Let us never forget Ariana started her public life on the reactionary side of the political spectrum, pushing her closeted husband into an ill-fated senate race against Diane Feinstein. Only in later life did she tergiversate to the left.
Indeed. She’s a profiteer at heart, not a leftist.
The exact quote is probably not out there but only someone with their head in the sand would fail to notice the sound of crickets from SJWs when an SJW is caught being human.
It might be a question of where we look for our news, but I haven’t heard the crickets (or lack thereof) regarding abuse coming from the left. Besides, I thought one of the hallmark criticisms/traits of the so-called regressive left is that they have no compunction about eating their own?