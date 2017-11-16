Tintype photo, bought for $10 at a flea market, may show Billy the Kid and the guy who killed him; likely worth millions

The men appear on a tintype that is about the size of a man’s palm. (Tintypes are photographic images produced on thin sheets of metal. They became popular during the late 19th century and, as in this case, often show a version of reality that is reversed, left-to-right.)

In 2011, Mr. Abrams saw nothing more than a group of five men who looked like cowboys. He considered it a strange find, since most tintypes that ended up in North Carolina harkened back to the American South, not the Wild West. So he bought it for $10, said in a phone interview, and put it up in his home. It hung in a room where he hosted Airbnb guests. Mr. Abrams used to jokingly tell them that it was a picture of Jesse James.

A similar find — a tintype that experts said showed Billy the Kid playing croquet with friends — was valued at around $5 million in 2015. The discovery motivated Mr. Abrams to take a closer look at his own picture.