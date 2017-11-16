Tintype photo, bought for $10 at a flea market, may show Billy the Kid and the guy who killed him; likely worth millions

According to the New York Times, in 2011 a lawyer in North Carolina picked up the following tintype for $10 at a flea market:
I don’t know who made the cheeks pink, but it doesn’t much matter, for the photo reportedly shows both the outlaw Billy the Kid (real name William H. Bonney; second from left) and Pat Garrett (far right), the man who would become a sheriff and kill Billy in 1881. If the photo proves to be authentic, it could be worth upwards of $5 million. The report:
The men appear on a tintype that is about the size of a man’s palm. (Tintypes are photographic images produced on thin sheets of metal. They became popular during the late 19th century and, as in this case, often show a version of reality that is reversed, left-to-right.)
In 2011, Mr. Abrams saw nothing more than a group of five men who looked like cowboys. He considered it a strange find, since most tintypes that ended up in North Carolina harkened back to the American South, not the Wild West. So he bought it for $10, said in a phone interview, and put it up in his home. It hung in a room where he hosted Airbnb guests. Mr. Abrams used to jokingly tell them that it was a picture of Jesse James.
A similar find — a tintype that experts said showed Billy the Kid playing croquet with friends — was valued at around $5 million in 2015. The discovery motivated Mr. Abrams to take a closer look at his own picture.
He turned to Google and eventually zeroed in on the man on the right with the severe features and the dark hat. “Oh my gosh,” he recalled saying. “That is Pat Garrett in my picture.”
Then, Mr. Abrams began to wonder about the man in the back with the prominent Adam’s apple. He eventually showed the tintype to Robert Stahl, a retired professor at Arizona State University and an expert on Billy the Kid.
Mr. Stahl encouraged Mr. Abrams to show the image to experts.
William Dunniway, a tintype expert, said the photograph was almost certainly taken between 1875 and 1880. “Everything matches: the plate, the clothing, the firearm,” he said in a phone interview. Mr. Dunniway worked with a forensics expert, Kent Gibson, to conclude that Billy the Kid and Mr. Garrett were indeed pictured.
Garrett and Billy the Kid were pals, but when Garrett became sheriff of Lincoln County, New Mexico in 1880, he told Billy to vamoose lest he be pursued. Billy didn’t, was captured, escaped, and then Garrett tracked him down and shot him in 1881. Billy was only 21, but had killed at least eight men.
Here’s Billy with his rifle:
And Pat Garrett, later in life:
And fake or not, someone just purchased a painting by Da Vinci, Salvator Mundi for $450.3 million.
Obscene.
Is that a wedding ring on the putative Billy? I can’t say I really buy either identification. The tintype Garrett has a thin nose with a rounded tip. The older Garrett has a sharp tip, and possibly wider nostrils. Maybe that’s the image quality. But then image quality is maybe why some see a stronger resemblance.
Skeptical here.
That’s really cool.
Nope, the new ‘Billy’ looks too old and his eyes are more closely set while the new ‘Pat’ just looks too different.
BTW, is it me or doesn’t that tin type look awfully doctored? Did all those guys really get onto that one horse?
Is William Mumler’s name on the back?
Eight people? Amateur.
I wonder if today’s more prolific killers will ever inspire the same kind of adulation the outlaws of the Wild West do? Will there be ballads for Dylan Roof?
But you have to consider the gun he had available in the 1880s. One shot at a time and then manually eject and load a shell. Just thinking, the rifle Billy the Kid used could not even be conceived of by James Madison. It would have looked like a terrible killing machine.
“One shot at a time and then manually eject and load a shell.”
In the photo above I can clearly see a revolver on his hip.
??
Sure, and it holds 6 cartridges and then has to be unloaded and reloaded. Do you know, is it single or double action? Also not nearly as accurate at any distance, like the rifle.
I have no idea what single action v double action is. LMG – pulling the trigger alone fires the gun is single action while double action is …. ummm….you squint real hard while you pull the trigger?
Kid and Garrett? Hmmm…maybe, but I think there’s more than a bit of wishful thinking going on there. Neither are displaying any distinguishing features that would absolutely prove their identities beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s a fine $10 tintype though.
Look at Billy’s solo picture. His eyes are not even – the right one is higher. The group picture Billy has even eyes.
The Pat Garett in the group picture is the gaunt type and the solo Garett isn’t at all. And the group Garett has a different nose from the solo one, as Craw noted above. Solo Garett’s nose is slightly hooked but group Garett’s isn’t at all.
The guy in back to the right is who intrigues me. Did Vincent Van Gough ever come to America?