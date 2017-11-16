Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Thursday, February 16, 2017, and by the time you read this, I’ll be on the way to O’Hare. I will arrrive early, so I can sit in the United Rich People’s Lounge and eat and drink and get free wireless . It’s National Almond Day, of no importance whatsoever, but clearly created by Big Almond. It’s also a UNESCO holiday: the International Day for Tolerance.

As I said, the website may be quiet until Tuesday or so, so bear with me. I will have photos but may not be able to post them until I return.

There’s a Google Doodle today (below) which celebrates the 1930 birthday of Chinua Achebe, a Nigerian writer I don’t know much about, but who won the Booker Prize and accrued other honors. He died in 2013, and his most famous work is the novel Things Fall Apart (1958). Has anyone read it?

On this day in 1532, Francisco Pizarro and his army captured the Inca emperor Atahulpa at the Battle of Cajamarca. After being held prisoner, and offering gold and jewels in a vain attempt to save his life, Atahulpa was strangled in July of 1533, ending the Inca empire. On November 16, 1849, Fyodor Dostoyevsky was sentenced to death for anti-government agitation (he was part of a circle that read books critical of the Tsar). His sentence was commuted to four years of hard labor in a Siberian camp, and then six years of military service. On this day in 1855, David Livingstone, after having met Stanley, became the first European to see Victoria Falls.

On November 16, 1938, the Swiss chemist Albert Hoffmann first synthesized LSD; I once heard him lecture on this discovery in Richard Schultes’s Economic Botany class at Harvard. On this day in 1940, the Nazis closed off the Warsaw Ghetto and soon began deportation of the Jews to camps. It’s estimated that 400,000 of the residents died from extermination or starvation in the ghetto, which was destroyed after the 1943 Uprising. Here’s a picture of the wall separating the Jews (right) from the rest of Warsaw (left):

On this day in 1988, voters in Pakistan, in the first free election for over a decade, chose Benazir Bhutto to be Prime Minister of Pakistan. She served as PM for two years, and then again from 1993 to 1996. After exile, she returned to Pakistan to run for election again, and was assassinated in 2007. Finally, on November 16, 1990—and some of you will remember this—the pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of its Grammy award for not singing on their albums (the session musicians did the vocals and the pair lip-synched in concert). I wonder what happened to them.

Notables born on November 16 include W. C. Handy (1873), Oswald Mosley (1896), and Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977). Those who fell asleep on this day include Clark Cable (1960), Sam Rayburn (1961), Alan Watts (1973), and Chicago economist Milton Friedman (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is preparing for mousing:

A: Why are you sharpening your claws? Hili: I’m going out to hunt tonight.

In Polish:

Out in Winnipeg, Gus gets to lick the can when his staff has tuna fish for lunch. So, here is Tuna Time from yesterday. Gus has requested that you watch the video because he thinks that if there are many views the likelihood will rise that he gets more tuna.

Here’s a tw**t from Matthew. What an adorable kitten! He wrote me, “This will cheer you up”—and it did.

Witness a hunter so poised, so deadly, that nothing can escape its merciless attack. pic.twitter.com/KxPlJ6ehYg — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 15, 2017

And here is the final tweet of Paddles, the polydactylous First Cat of New Zealand, staffed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner. Only a year old, Paddles was hit by a car and killed last week. This tweet appeared a few days ago (Ardern is a nonbeliever). Paddles, a rescue cat, was the only living thing I followed on Twitter, and now she’s gone. I hope the PM gets a new First Cat, for nothing improves the image of the Labour Party than an adorable cat who tweets—preferably one with extra toes.

I am stardust. ❤️ — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) November 12, 2017