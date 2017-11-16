This is not starting well

The good news is this: I went through TSA Precheck at O’Hare Airport quickly and without a hitch, and not a human hand touched my buttocks.

The bad news is that I came three hours early to enjoy the amenities of the United Club Lounge, which, I was assured by United on the phone (who had my full itinerary), I’d be able to use since I was flying business class. I show up at the lounge, hungry and coffee-less, and they said, “Nope: unless your international flight [Houston to Puebla] is also business class, you can’t use the lounge.” The thing is that there is no business class on that flight.

My looks of hunger and dejection did not suffice; I was heaved out like a Republican trying to speak at Berkeley. Now I am sitting at the gate with 2.5 hours to go, drinking Starbuck’s coffee, eating a bagel that has the consistency of a feather pillow, and using PURCHASED INTERNET (you get only 30 minutes of free wi-fi at O’Hare–what pikers!), which is interminably slow.

Perhaps once I’m on the plane I can get some decent comestibles, but I don’t even know if they feed you in business class.

This is clearly a First World Problem, and I really shouldn’t kvetch, but I’ve been a United customer and frequent flier member for years, and have accumulated over 250,000 miles (that’s ten times around the globe), and it would have been easy for them to simply let a hungry and tired boy into their lounge.

But at least nobody touched my buttocks. . .

And wi-fi should be free at ALL airports.

Get off my damn lawn!