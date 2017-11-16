The serious stuff: autonomous weapons

by Matthew Cobb
Not really the usual WEIT fare, and certainly not what I normally post here, but I feel it is pretty important. This is a 7 minute video, ‘Slaughterbots’, about autonomous weapons and what the future could hold. Watch it and be chilled.
The video was made by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots (once that might have sounded funny). On their webpage, they point out that an intergovernmental meeting is taking place right now:
“Representatives from more than 70 states are expected to attend the first meeting of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on lethal autonomous weapons systems on 13-17 November 2017, as well as participants from UN agencies such as UNIDIR, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)”
They made the video to draw attention to the problem and pressure the GGE meeting which “is not working towards a specific outcome or negotiating a new CCW protocol to ban or regulate lethal autonomous weapons”. Nevertheless, 19 nations have supported a ban on the development of such devices, and the European Parliament voted to ban “development, production and use of fully autonomous weapons which enable strikes to be carried out without human intervention.” Their website explains:
“More than 3000 artificial intelligence experts signed an open letter in 2015 affirming that they have “no interest in building AI weapons and do not want others to tarnish their field by doing so.” Another 17,000 individuals also endorsed this call. The signa tories include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co – founder Steve Wozniak, Skype co – founder Jaan Tallin, Professor Stephen Hawking, and Professor Noam Chomsky . They include more than14 current and past presidents of artificial intelligence and robotics organizations and professional associations such as AAAI, IEEE – RAS, IJCAI, ECC AI. They include Google DeepMindchief executive Demis Hassabis and 21 of his lab’s engineers, developers and research scientists.”
If the scientists potentially involved in making this stuff are worried, we should all be. How can we stop the future described in the video from coming to be?
The Terminator: “In three years, Cyberdyne will become the largest supplier of military computer systems. All stealth bombers are upgraded with Cyberdyne computers, becoming fully unmanned. Afterwards, they fly with a perfect operational record. The Skynet Funding Bill is passed. The system goes online August 4th, 1997. Human decisions are removed from strategic defense. Skynet begins to learn at a geometric rate. It becomes self-aware at 2:14 a.m. Eastern time, August 29th. In a panic, they try to pull the plug…”
It does not bode well.
Aggression by robots would violate Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, “A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.”
“How can we stop the future described in the video from coming to be?”
We can’t. At least not with certainty. I am old enough to remember the ridiculous “duck and cover” routines that were supposed to protect us in the event of nuclear war, a far scarier scenario than the movie. One that very nearly happened in real life.
So what do we do about the AI weapons threat? I think if we look back on the cold war MAD policies and learn from the successes and mistakes and apply them to this new terror, we can find a way to mitigate the threat. Whatever solutions we come up with, we will have to accept some leakiness. AI weapons will be developed.
The scariest part of this video is the realization that it is technically feasible to develop this technology today. I wouldn’t have said that even a few years ago.
Yes, after all, who needs regulations.
You can’t stop these weapons from bring developed, because some rogue state or organisation is guaranteed to develop them. At that point, everybody will be forced to join this particular arms race. My guess is that every country with significant military resources is pouring lots of money into the development of such weapons even as we speak. This certainly applies to the USA and China. It would be crazy not to.
These weapons are inevitable, though I suspect their presence will be regulated. Unlike assault weapons which have been around longer than sufficient regulations, the scientific community’s involvement will help put administrative, if not engineered, controls on the technology. Unlike guns, regulations can precede the industry of assault drones.
In the public, who would want such a device? I imagine, some gun owners may lose some of their motivation to horde guns and rather pick up a few drones for protection. It may not be long before intended or, more likely, unintentional assassinations take place.