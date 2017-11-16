The serious stuff: autonomous weapons

by Matthew Cobb

Not really the usual WEIT fare, and certainly not what I normally post here, but I feel it is pretty important. This is a 7 minute video, ‘Slaughterbots’, about autonomous weapons and what the future could hold. Watch it and be chilled.

The video was made by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots (once that might have sounded funny). On their webpage, they point out that an intergovernmental meeting is taking place right now:

“Representatives from more than 70 states are expected to attend the first meeting of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on lethal autonomous weapons systems on 13-17 November 2017, as well as participants from UN agencies such as UNIDIR, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)”

They made the video to draw attention to the problem and pressure the GGE meeting which “is not working towards a specific outcome or negotiating a new CCW protocol to ban or regulate lethal autonomous weapons”. Nevertheless, 19 nations have supported a ban on the development of such devices, and the European Parliament voted to ban “development, production and use of fully autonomous weapons which enable strikes to be carried out without human intervention.” Their website explains:

“More than 3000 artificial intelligence experts signed an open letter in 2015 affirming that they have “no interest in building AI weapons and do not want others to tarnish their field by doing so.” Another 17,000 individuals also endorsed this call. The signa tories include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co – founder Steve Wozniak, Skype co – founder Jaan Tallin, Professor Stephen Hawking, and Professor Noam Chomsky . They include more than14 current and past presidents of artificial intelligence and robotics organizations and professional associations such as AAAI, IEEE – RAS, IJCAI, ECC AI. They include Google DeepMindchief executive Demis Hassabis and 21 of his lab’s engineers, developers and research scientists.” If the scientists potentially involved in making this stuff are worried, we should all be. How can we stop the future described in the video from coming to be?