We continue today with Karen Bartelt’s photos of cranes (see yesterday’s post); her descriptions and IDs are indented.

Grus canadensis) in Wisconsin farm fields. This is a lesser-known (than whooping crane) recovery. According to the Aldo Leopold Foundation, "When Leopold was writing 'Marshland Elegy' in 1937, sandhill cranes were on the brink of extinction across much of the Midwest. In Wisconsin, the numbers were down to just 25 pairs in the entire state." In October, we probably saw 25 breeding pairs in one field! I included one close-up photo from the Crane Foundation because it shows their lovely eyes; the rest are from Baraboo and Necedah, Wisconsin. After visiting the International Crane Foundation , we continued our trip to see cranes in the wild. Just east of the Crane Foundation, we saw hundreds of sandhill cranes

Grus americana), so we went to the Of course our real reason for the trip had been to see wild whooping cranes ), so we went to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge , about an hour northwest of Baraboo. These cranes are part of the Eastern Flock (see here ), not the ones that migrate from Wood Buffalo NP in Canada to Port Aransas, TX. There are over 110 cranes in the flock, most in Wisconsin. Wildlife managers do a variety of things to increase fledging, including stealing the first-laid egg and captive raising that chick. The female will often lay another egg. At Necedah, only two parent-raised “colts” were fledged in 2017. After tramping around in cold rain for two days, we were rewarded just as darkness fell: not only did we see wild whoopers in the distance, but we saw a family with a colt. Except for the whooping crane photo from the Crane Foundation, the photos suffer from the low-light and rainy conditions. But they are unequivocally wild whoopers!