Of course our real reason for the trip had been to see wild whooping cranes ), so we went to the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge , about an hour northwest of Baraboo. These cranes are part of the Eastern Flock (see here ), not the ones that migrate from Wood Buffalo NP in Canada to Port Aransas, TX. There are over 110 cranes in the flock, most in Wisconsin. Wildlife managers do a variety of things to increase fledging, including stealing the first-laid egg and captive raising that chick. The female will often lay another egg. At Necedah, only two parent-raised “colts” were fledged in 2017. After tramping around in cold rain for two days, we were rewarded just as darkness fell: not only did we see wild whoopers in the distance, but we saw a family with a colt. Except for the whooping crane photo from the Crane Foundation, the photos suffer from the low-light and rainy conditions. But they are unequivocally wild whoopers!