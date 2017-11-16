I have landed. . . to find quantum quackery

. . . in Houston, that is. The George Bush airport is HUGE and not pleasant. Next I have a 2-hour flight to Puebla.
I have no time for posting, but here’s something to examine very critically. The famed physicist Roger Penrose, over at the Daily Galaxy, says he has a reliable physical mechanism for producing a soul. Have a look at the piece and then have at it. I’m told by a friend that this stuff is all over social media, since it has the imprimatur of a genuine Famous Scientist.
One quote:
While scientists are still in heated debates about what exactly consciousness is, the University of Arizona’s Stuart Hameroff and British physicist Sir Roger Penrose conclude that it is information stored at a quantum level. Penrose agrees –he and his team have found evidence that “protein-based microtubules—a structural component of human cells—carry quantum information— information stored at a sub-atomic level.”
Penrose argues that if a person temporarily dies, this quantum information is released from the microtubules and into the universe. However, if they are resuscitated the quantum information is channeled back into the microtubules and that is what sparks a near death experience. “If they’re not revived, and the patient dies, it’s possible that this quantum information can exist outside the body, perhaps indefinitely, as a soul.
Not only that, but others (who are unnamed) agree:
Researchers from the renowned Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich are in agreement with Penrose that the physical universe that we live in is only our perception and once our physical bodies die, there is an infinite beyond. Some believe that consciousness travels to parallel universes after death.
Well, all I can say is that there is no evidence I’m aware of that quantum-mechanical phenomena operate in the brain, much less that they play a role in consciousness and memory. And even if they did, how does any “information” in the brain stay together as a coherent unit after death? In what form does it exist? (It can’t be particles or forces, as Sean Carroll has shown.) And how does it get into another body?
Oy gewalt! How does a renowned physicist who did important work get involved with this stuff? But I’m just a poor country biologist. I wish I had Sean Carroll here behind this sign. . .
This is what happens to some otherwise smart people when they get close to the end and are desperate to find a loop hole to escape mortality. Unfortunately, to the best of our scientific knowledge, when you’re dead you’re really dead.
For a book length account:
The Myth of an Afterlife (K. Augustine Ed.)
Penrose has been into quantum woo for a long time.
You mean Deepak has a sidekick?
Yeah, he’s been at this at least since The Emperor’s New Mind back in the late ’80s.
Penrose is getting weird. He is a fine mathematician and theoretical physicist but seems to be extending his ideas into the realms of fantasy. I read “The Emperor’s new mind” and it’s sequel. The arguments made in the first book were at least reasonable if not entirely correct (I still sit on the fence about strong AI for various reasons).
The sequel is where the microtubules idea is expounded. It always struck me to be a rather large leap of reasoning and a rather ad-hoc hypothesis.
At least Penrose tilings are still cool and Penrose diagrams are the only way I really understood some aspects of General Relativity.
I hope this is not the curse of Linus Pauling.
“…if they are resuscitated the quantum information is channeled back into the microtubules….”
It’s also possible the quantum information is channeled into someone else’s ass and comes out again in a much more prosaic form.
I’ll go with this one. That is great.
*stands and applauds*
The same brand of woo he has been peddling since his 1989 book “The Emperor’s New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics”. I can’t believe he is still being taken seriously.
As a physicist, this is total garbage. The charitable interpretation is that Penrose may be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
As Pauli once said, “that is not only not right; it is not even wrong”.
Oh, well…
I suspect that among the relatively few in Britain who recognise his name the description would be “nutter” rather than “physicist”.
So, if 2 people temporarily die near each other and are resuscitated, can their quantum information return to the wrong microtubules?
Do they become the other person or do they have the wrong near-death experience?
I affirm that this nonsense is more fun to read than science fiction.
Take a look at the comments below the column.
If Penrose thinks it’s possible for a person to die “temporarily”, then he hasn’t thought very hard about what death actually means.
That said, I have to take issue with Jerry’s claim that “there is no evidence I’m aware of that quantum-mechanical phenomena operate in the brain”. Since all matter and indeed all physics is ultimately quantum-mechanical, then of course quantum-mechanical phenomena operate in the brain, as they do everywhere in the universe. When your retina captures a photon, or when chemical bonds form or break in your cells, those are quantum-mechanical phenomena.
Jerry probably meant to say that there’s no evidence that quantum-mechanical phenomenon are required to explain how the brain works.
Yes, but physicists distinguish one type of quantum phenomena that involve or rely on entanglement, something Einstein called “spooky action at a distance.” Quantum computers will rely on entangled particles, but I don’t know if Penrose is really thinking of quantum-computer like processes in the brain.
Back in ’94 (I think) when I heard him talk on this subject, I believe his argument for quantum behavior in the brain was based on the diameter of microtubules in neurons being small enough such that quantum effects are significant. Perhaps he has sharpened the argument since then.
I agree that quantum processes are relevant to some brain activity. Hameroff and Penrose propose that quantum entanglement spans the breadth of the brain. That’s not physically plausible. Too much thermal noise.
Quantum randomness probably cascades up to affect overall behavior on occasion. I regard this as a bug in evolutionary design, not a feature. Your mileage may vary.
Penrose has produced a number of interesting ideas and writings over the years; it is unfortunate that his future reputation is likely to be linked to his obsession with consciousness and microtubules. I have never understood why microtubules in neurons are supposed to be special: if his ideas are correct, why don’t the microtubules that exist in all cells participate in consciousness, memory, etc?
Maybe the fact that he is a nephew of Roland Penrose, leading English Surrealist of the 30s (not that that is saying very much), has something to do with his capriciousness in later life.
Penrose jumped the shark quite a while ago. He and Hameroff have been pushing the microtubule/quantum idea at least since 1996. They are part of a larger group, often called the New Mysterians (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_mysterianism) that believe that human consciousness is beyond human understanding or not computable. This is an example of a reasoning mode that has been going on since the dawn of man: “If we don’t understand something immediately, we never will and it is probably magic.”
I understand that no information is ever lost, the information that ends up in black holes is somehow projected onto the event horizon (? something like that).
Such physical facts would be consistent with the preservation of our minds, wouldn’t it? (I’m not going to die!)
Information is never lost, but that doesn’t mean anyone can gather it all together again into one place. Which, to me, seems pretty important.
Does information become particlized, though, or does it stay in context — gathered? I would think it has to stay together to be considered information. So, after death, the information that is your mind would be preserved in context and would not require anyone to gather it.
And just in time for the holidays
