HuffPo still won’t report on its own organization’s covering up of sexual harassment

Senator Al Franken is the latest person to be accused of groping (there’s even a photo), but HuffPo, which reported on that, still won’t report that its own organization, under Arianna, covered up sexual harassment by transferring the harasser to a new post in India. (They even have a sexual harassment page.)

As I predicted, they’ll call out anybody but themselves.  Let’s see what they do if I ask them in a comment on the Franken post. Ten to one they’ll delete it.  Here it is; check back at the Franken link  (click on the “dialogue bubble” icon to the left) to see if they deleted it:

