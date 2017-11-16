Discussion thread: what articles on the Web are worth reading?

I cannot brain here in the O’Hare lounge, but the other day a reader suggested that perhaps we can share links to articles on the Internet worth reading. I’ll put a few here in the comments, and urge readers to put other articles (with a link and a very short description) in the comments.

From the Five Books site, Timothy Garton recommends The best books on free speech.

A great article on flies from the New York Times magazine (click on screenshot):

“The new campus censors” at the Chronicle of Higher Education (you’ll need a subscription or library access). It’s about the new drive by students (and the left-wing professors who urge them on) to shout down and shut down campus speakers. It also cites a free article from FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education) that’s below.

“Rejecting the heckler’s veto“. This piece at the FIRE site shows something I didn’t know: the First Amendment prohibits the “shouting down” of speakers or interruptions of their talks so that they get canceled.

I haven’t read this paper, but a reader sent me the link and it looks interesting. (I’ll read it on the plane.) It appears to be a discussion of how the modern university is being corrupted by its corporate status and the competition to sell itself to students. Richard A. Shweder, “The end of the modern academy: At the University of Chicago, for example.”

