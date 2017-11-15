Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, November 15 and we’re already almost halfway thorough the month. Tomorrow I’m off to Mexico, so here’s a farewell song from JT, performed in 1979 with Lee Sklar (aka Mr. Natural) on bass:

It’s National Raisin Bran Day (a cereal I don’t mind), and The King’s Feast: a holiday in Belgium. As we approach the end of the year, it seems as if famous events, as well as births and deaths, grow sparser. I have no explanation except that people don’t want to do stuff when it’s cold, but births that occurred in November would have reflected activity in February.

On this day in 1533, Francisco Pizarro arrived in Cuzco, then the capital of the Inca Empire. In a battle the next day, Pizarro defeated the Incan army. On this day in 1864, Union General William Tecumseh Sherman began his famous and destructive March to the Sea, ending in Savannah on December 21. I heard this morning that NPR will do a piece on the March today. On November 15, 1943, Heinrich Himmler decided to start putting Gypsies (Romanis) into the concentration camps, treating them like the Jews. While everyone know the figure “6 million killed,” that reflects only the Jews exterminated in the Holocaust. If you include everyone else, it nearly doubles. Here are some estimates of those killed taken from Wikipedia:

On this day in 1949, two of the plotters in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were executed by hanging. Exactly ten years later, Richard Hickock and Perry Smith murdered four members of the Clutter Family in Holcomb, Kansas, giving rise to Truman Capote’s deservedly famous book In Cold Blood. (This is a PCC[E] Book Recommendation.) Finally, on this day in 1988, the Palestinian National Council proclaimed the existence of an independent State of Palestine.

Notables born on this day include William Pitt (1708), William Herschel (1738), Marianne Moore and Georgia O’Keeffe (both 1887), Ed Asner (1929), Petula Clark (1932), Sophisticated Theologian™ and Sophist Alvin Plantinga (1932), and Daniel Barenboim (1942). Here’s a picture of O’Keeffe with her moggie (for some reason, artists tend to favor Siamese cats):

Those who fell asleep on this day include Johannes Kepler (1630), Émile Durkheim (1917), Lionel Barryore (1954), Tyrone Power (1958), Margaret Mead (1978) and Stokley Carmichael (1998).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili at last utters something we can understand:

Hili: The expedition to the river is cancelled pending further notice. A: Why? Hili: I’ve forgotten to eat my breakfast.

In Polish:

Hili: Odraczam wyprawę nad rzekę.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Zapomniałam zjeść śniadanie.

Here are a few tweets stolen from Heather Hastie

For all progressives it’s a day to celebrate in Australia, for a national referendum on same-sex marriage gave a resounding 61.6% of people in favor, with only 38.5 opposed. Here are the results broken down by electorate; perhaps a reader can explain that light blue patch in the northeast: