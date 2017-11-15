In October my husband and I visited the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, WI. This could be dismissed as just a “crane zoo”, but the foundation does important work, not only bringing wild whooping cranes back from the brink of extinction (down to 22 when I was a kid to over 600 today) but also working to ensure wetland habitat preservation in Africa and Asia. All 15 species of cranes are on site. Here is a selection of some of the cranes. In a separate submission, I’ll send photos of the wild cranes we saw later on in Wisconsin.

Grey-crowned cranes (Balearica regulorum) from southern and eastern Africa. This particular crane imprinted on humans, and was especially fond of Asian men, as her first caretaker was of Japanese descent, or so they said.