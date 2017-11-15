I suspect this will be the last RWP post until Tuesday of next week—unless somebody sends me photos from tomorrow till Monday (I leave my photo folder on my office computer). And today we have cranes photographed by reader Karen Bartelt, whose notes and IDs are indented:
In October my husband and I visited the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, WI. This could be dismissed as just a “crane zoo”, but the foundation does important work, not only bringing wild whooping cranes back from the brink of extinction (down to 22 when I was a kid to over 600 today) but also working to ensure wetland habitat preservation in Africa and Asia. All 15 species of cranes are on site. Here is a selection of some of the cranes. In a separate submission, I’ll send photos of the wild cranes we saw later on in Wisconsin.
Grey-crowned cranes (Balearica regulorum) from southern and eastern Africa. This particular crane imprinted on humans, and was especially fond of Asian men, as her first caretaker was of Japanese descent, or so they said.
Black-crowned crane (Balearica pavonina); south of the Sahara from the Atlantic to the upper Nile.
Blue cranes (Grus paradisea); southern Africa.
Sarus crane (Antigone antigone); India, SE Asia, and Australia. Nonmigratory.
White-naped crane (Antigone vipio); one population breeds in Mongolia and northern China and winters in southern China. A second population breeds in NE China, and some winter in Japan, but some actually winter in the Korean DMZ. You can read more here.
My personal favorite, the Wattled crane (Grus carunculata); Ethiopia and southern Africa.
The International Crane Foundation is a fine place. Well worth supporting.