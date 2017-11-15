Must we have a god? The Beeb says yes

I guess I’ve known for a while about the BBC’s softness on religion, seen most obviously in its daily moment of faith (I can’t remember the name of that segment or find it on the Internet, but I’ve heard it many times), and the fact that the moment of faith never includes any secularists. (I believe Dawkins did it once—and that was the end of that.) But now, according to the Economist (click on screenshot below), the BBC is broadcasting a bunch of new radio talks about religion and “religious culture” by Neil MacGregor, former head of the National Gallery and the British Museum. And those talks seem to be very very soft on faith, to the point that they apparently assert that humans need religion, for that society falls apart without it.
After doing a successful BBC series of twenty talks on “A history of the world in 100 objects”, MacGregor is about to do 30 new 15 minute BBC shows on “Living with gods,” based on the new eponymous exhibit at the British Museum. Thirty!
I haven’t heard this show (there’s no way I know of to listen to the BBC from America), but here’s what the Economist says, and it doesn’t sound all that encouraging (emphases are mine):
It takes a deft communicator to pull off such verbal pirouettes. What holds the material together, though, is Mr MacGregor’s interest in the role of religion and ritual in human society. He speaks compellingly of the human mind’s need to find patterns in the universe and to situate itself within those giant matrices.
Jill Cook, who curated an important show at the British Museum in 2013 that explained how the Ice Age made the modern mind, is also the curator of this new exhibition. She shares Mr MacGregor’s desire to present religion as a social phenomenon that has been present in every age of history, cementing and expressing social bonds, and also violently dividing people. By including exhibits related to the communist cult of atheism, she shows that attempts to squeeze religion out of society have sometimes dramatically misfired: anti-religion can easily become a cult.
The “communist cult of atheism”? What about the Scandinavian PRACTICE of atheism, which is neither Communist nor a cult? Are Denmark and Sweden dysfunctional? If not, will MacGregor and Cook tell us? I don’t think so. Yes, there’s an admission that religion can divide people, but when coupled with the claim that without religion you get Godless Communism, the lesson is clear. And then there’s this (from the Economist):
Mr MacGregor is a social anthropologist on a vast plane, whereas Ms Cook leans more to the neuroscience of religion. By including sounds, such as softly heard bells and flutes, she draws attention to the aural stimuli that can arouse people’s spiritual antennae.
However, they have a common purpose: to bring home the ubiquity, and the social character, of religion to a mainly secular public. To the modern mind, speculating about moral and philosophical questions is something people engage in individually. In most eras of history, and in many parts of the world today, such freedom would be inconceivable. [JAC: But isn’t this a criticism of religion?]
As the exhibition and the radio series both proclaim, religion has generally been an activity, not a set of true-or-false propositions, and above all a collective activity in which the tribe or nation finds meaning.
Well, this “proclamation” is dead wrong. Religion of course is more than a set of true-or-false propositions, but virtually all religions are founded on such propositions and lose force and meaning unless one assents to them. What is Christianity without a divine and resurrected Christ? Or Islam without Allah dictating to Muhammed through an angel? I deal with the issue of religious truth claims in Faith Versus Fact, giving quote after quote from religious people who are honest enough to admit that religion is based on assertions of how the world is. Here are four quotes from five believers:
Richard Swinburne:
For the practices of the Christian religion (and of any other theistic religion) only have a point if there is a God—there is no point in worshipping a non-existent creator or asking him to do something on earth or take us to heaven if he does not exist; or trying to live our lives in accord with his will, if he has no will. If someone is trying to be rational in practicing the Christian (or Islamic or Jewish) religion, she needs to believe (to some degree) the creedal claims that underlie the practice.
John Polkinghorne:
The question of truth is as central to [religion’s] concern as it is in science. Religious belief can guide one in life or strengthen one at the approach of death, but unless it is actually true it can do neither of these things and so would amount to no more than an illusionary exercise in comforting fantasy.
Ian Barbour:
A religious tradition is indeed a way of life and not a set of abstract ideas. But a way of life presupposes beliefs about the nature of reality and cannot be sustained if those beliefs are no longer credible.
Karl Giberson and Francis Collins (writing together):
Likewise, religion in almost all of its manifestations is more than just a collection of value judgments and moral directives. Religion often makes claims about “the way things are.”
By claiming that religion is not at all about truth claims, but only a form of refined social glue, both the British Museum and the BBC are not only adhering to Gould’s false “Non-overlapping Magisteria” dichotomy, but lying to the public.
Are they lacking for other content? Or is this really what they think people want? I say more nature documentaries, less religion spots!
You’re referring to ‘Thought for the Day’ aka ‘Platitude for the day’ 😉
The ‘daily moment’ – is called ‘Thought for the day’.
Or perhaps, more accurately – ‘Lack of thinking for the day’?
Daily Movement.
It just makes me move away from the radio, so yes… that works!
Your daily programme is ‘thought for the day’. I’ve noticed it getting much more muddy towards religious belief in recent years, perhaps trying to meet the criticism that it never entertains secular thoughts, but most of its presenters are in the swamp up to their armpits.
The Radio 4 faith slot (in the middle of the 3-hour news programme, Today) is called “Thought for the Day”, Jerry. Certain large religions are privileged: no philosophers, humanists etc. are allowed. I know because I asked them.
Rev, Giles Fraser recently complained that the outspoken and, if memory serves, atheist news presenter John Humphreys called the slot “boring”. The Grauniad gave Fraser the platform to do so. Briefly, Fraser went full Christians-are-ridiculed-and-oppressed mode. This is a man whom the BBC regularly hands over the 2 minute 40 second TFTD slot to, as well as providing him with a weekly slot on the 45-minute long Moral Maze programme (a mix of religious and non-religious commentators on the moral implications of a topical item). Oh, that I was similarly oppressed.
Radio 4 reserves 200 hours annually for religious content. That’s about 5% of total output.
The BBC Charter (dating from past, more religious decades) requires them to cover religion as one of their “public service” roles.
Well, I’m glad they said “sometimes” in “attempts to squeeze religion out of society have sometimes dramatically misfired”.
But you know, sometimes attempts to glue society together by religion misfire as well, quite badly.
When I took sociology of religion as an undergraduate, some sociologists distinguished between “dogmatic” and “ethical” religion. Today, some psychologists distinguish between “dogmatic” and “spiritual”.
But the these distinctions are not clear-cut. Lots of religiosity consists of elements of both. A church with a minimalist creed still has a creed.
BBC Radio Four can be listened to via the internet at:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/radio4
I don’t know if there’s a live stream there; it looks like you select a show and click on it.
I never miss _In Our Time_, though I get it as a podcast. Very good stuff, even when it’s something I don’t care about.
You should be able to listen to most BBC radio content via the BBC Radio iplayer.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/radio
Or so this page ssys.
http://iplayerhelp.external.bbc.co.uk/radio/radio-outside-uk
Living With The Gods is here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09dyxxw#play
I haven’t listened to it
This selection may be more interesting.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/radio/categories/factual-scienceandnature
Why does the thought of atheism send christians straight to communism. Is that the only way they can connect with the idea of atheist? Atheism has nothing to do with communism and last I checked communism was more a form of economic government. If they want a connection with the idea of communism join the military. You will not find a better economic example of communism at work than the military. I discovered this many years ago while in the military. You look around at all the other comrades like yourself with three stripes as an example. These people with three stripes do all kinds of different jobs and different specialties. But they all make the same money. So a guy carrying a gun and guarding airplanes with his three stripes makes the same money as the other guy with three stripes who works on that airplane and went to many weeks of school to learn things about the airplane. Another guy with three stripes sits at a desk and types forms all day. He makes the same money as the guy out there who is a crew chief on an airplane that costs millions of dollars. Now that is communism.
But they’re lying with British accents which is so much more convincing than southern US accents.
Religion used to be preached with credible threats of harm to anyone who doubted its literal claims. Now it comes to us (mostly) as a soft-pedaled ingratiating abstraction about social glue. This _is_ progress, of sorts.
Over all a typical pack of nonsense from god-botherers.
It is worth noting that the premise is not far off though. I think it is in some sense true that our species has “needed” religion in some form – evidenced by the fact that religion has played a role in every human society known. It follows then that there is lot of intellectual ground to cover in exploring that “need”. It doesn’t mean any of the various religions we’ve devised are true in any real sense, but the Beebers do have a point about the social and community roles that religions have and that these roles have been principle players in the history human societies.
That they are lying about it and using intellectually dishonest rhetoric (“…communist cult of atheism..”, wrote an asshat) is really nothing more than a reflection of modern public discourse.
” I think it is in some sense true that our species has “needed” religion in some form – evidenced by the fact that religion has played a role in every human society known.”
As have murder, rape, child molestation and pretty much every crime you can think of – we ‘need’ them just as much as we ‘need’ religion.