Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Xmas

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “adopt”, came with the note, “Is it just me, or does the War Against Christmas start earlier every year?” Go here to read about the dubious (and uncertain) origins of the December 25 date.
Bullshit. That is the answer to everything.
“…they both admit that Jesus’s existence as a human was fictional”
I don’t see that in this cartoon. Isn’t JC only saying ‘they’ aligned his b/day with the date of a pagan festival – fighting the BS pagan belief with a BS date for JC’s birth?
i.e. the BS on the Christian side isn’t inventing the birth of JC as a human, but inventing a spurious date for the birth
Or do I need another coffee to kick start brain?
Yeah, you’re right. It was I who needed coffee. I’ll change the text!
“Fake news” avant la lettre. Imagine what Russian troll farms could’ve done promoting the BS Xmas story on Facebook.
Plus ça change …
Re “What puzzles me is that Mo’s talking to a real Jesus but they both admit that Jesus’s existence as a human was fictional.”
Uh … it’s a cartoon … ? (Suspension of disbelief, you know? The two were born about 500 years apart if I remember right, so a conversation between the two just might be fictional.
i thought December 25th was chosen so the after-Christmas mark down sales that start on the 26th would be close.