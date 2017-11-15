Farewell animals

Tomorrow there will be a quick Hili post, but don’t expect much more. I am, however, flying business class, so maybe we’ll have some documentation from the loung (especially the food). To send myself off, and bid readers a farewell, here are three videos.

First, a CATerpillar that looks remarkably catlike. It’s the caterpillar of the Pachmarhi bushbrown (Mycalesis perseoides), which as an adult is a nondescript brown job with eyespots. Isn’t it adorable?

A real cat, stupefied by red dot. Look at those eyes!

and a raccoon eating popcorn while watching television: