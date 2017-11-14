Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Yes, good morning; it’s Tuesday, November 14, 2017, and National Guacamole Day as well as World Diabetes Day. Just a note: as I’m preparing for a trip and have multiple things to do (haircut, going downtown to get a new battery put in my watch, etc.) posting will be light from tomorrow through Monday of next week, when I return. As always, I do my best.

Whether you look at events, births, or deaths, not much happened on this day in history. On November 14, 1851, Melville’s Moby-Dick was published in the U.S. In 1922, the BBC began radio service in the UK, and 45 years later, American physicist Theodore Maiman received a patent for the world’s first laser, the ruby laser.

An animated Google Doodle (below) celebrates the 131st anniversary of the hole punch. As the Spectator notes, devices to punch holes in paper were patented as early as 1885, but Google gives the kudos to another patent awarded on this day:

Google gives the honours of having invented the paper punch to the Germans, however. Friedrich Soennecken made his patent for a paper punch device in November 1886.

How many of us still use this device? I don’t think I’ve punched a hole in a decade. It’s a weird thing to celebrate! However, Soennecken invented more than that; as Wikipedia reports, he devised the kind of round, continuous writing that most of us use on the now rare occasions we write by hand:

His main invention is the “round writing” style of calligraphy and the pen nib associated with it. Round writing was designed to be a visually appealing, standardized style of penmanship which was easy to learn and execute, and Soennecken published books on the topic in several languages.

Here’s the Doodle:

Notables born on this day include Claude Monet (1840), Nobel Laureate Frederick Banting (1891, helped discover insulin), Aaron Copland (1900), Joseph McCarthy (1908), and Prince Charles (1948). Here’s a nice Monet, “Cat Sleeping on a Bed”:



By the way, one of our readers has a cat named Clawed Monet, which I think is the best cat name ever.

Those who fell asleep on this day include Alexander Nevsky (1263), Gottfried Leibniz (1716), Booker T. Washington (1915), Grace Jones (2013, a British “supercentenarian who lived until 23 days shy of her 114th birthday), and NPR correspondent Gwen Ifill (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, for once Cyrus objects to being encatted:

Cyrus: Sometimes I feel excluded. A: What from? Cyrus: From privacy.

There are more troubles for Leon’s family: the contractor engaged to pour the foundation for their wooden house has reneged, and others are also trying to raise the price of the wooden house his staff bought in Southern Poland over a year ago. Do we have a contractor here that can go to Poland to help them out? In the meantime, Leon prowls the uninhabited site:

Leon: Look how nimbly I move!

A tweet sent by Matthew showing a picture from an old calendar. Is this the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy?