Television refuses to air pastor’s restoration of a believer’s tumescence—and its consequences

Talk about the secularism of the media: here’s an example of a television station refusing to air an honest-go-God miracle, one reported in the story below (click on the screenshot) as well as at many other sites (e.g., here and here):

The pastor is Paseka Motsoeneng (born 1968), also known as “Prophet PFP Motsoeneng” or “Prophet Mboro”, a South African televangelist associated with Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong, near Johannesburg.

The Prophet is known for his “miracle cures”, which sometimes stray into the realm of the salacious:

The newspaper reported that thousands of people had attended his service in Katlehong last week to witness his miraculous demon-banishing service which “resembled a porn movie”, rather than a religious service. The self-styled prophet Motsoeneng put his fingers into the vaginas of two female congregants as part of a ritual to expel the demons that had allegedly possessed them. Motsoeneng’s unorthodox demon-banishing methods, which may constitute indecent assault, alarmed other miracle-seekers who attended. Sitting on the lap of a 17-year-old girl, Motsoeneng placed his hand on her head, and started praying for her. Motsoeneng told the congregants her tummy had swelled up because some sorcerers had cast an evil spell on her. As he was praying for her she collapsed. Motsoeneng then told the teenager to open her legs, which she did. He then plunged his fingers into her vagina.

Well, that would be sexual assault in the U.S., but nothing happened to the pastor, who (unsurprisingly) lives quite well and drives fancy sports cars.

The latest antic, however, involves Motsoeneng “curing” a couple whose sex life was unsatisfactory as the husband suffered from erectile dysfunction. As News@Last reports, the Prophet placed “hands” on the afflicted parts, cured the man, and he and his wife demonstrated the miracle:

[Prophet] Mboro confirmed that Joseph Chabangu and his wife Thabisile shocked him and his crew when they made love in front of them after he helped them regain their libido. “Thabisile came to church a while ago and complained that although she was blessed with three children and recently got a promotion at work, she was sex-starved because her husband suffered from erectile dysfunction,” he said. Mboro said Thabisile suspected that jealous people might have conjured up an evil spirit or cast a bad spell in their bedroom. “I went there and entered their bedroom and asked them to put their hands on their private parts. After that I prayed for them and the husband immediately regained his erection,” he said. Mboro said he asked the couple, who was seated on the bed, to get under the sheets so he and his crew could film their “testimony” for the TV show. . . . Mboro said they filmed the couple giving its “testimony” but blurred the part where their hands were playing with their private parts.

But, as the headline above reports, Soweto TV refused to air the sex act as “proof” of the Prophet’s power, and he’s kvetching big time:

Pastor Mboro has blurred out the sex for his TV show and claims the testimony of the couple is no more pornographic than other programs on the station. ‘Every weekend we watch movies which have episodes where people are shown having sex. Here there is no sex but they can’t show it. They have not shown two of my shows as a result of this dispute.’ ‘My only concern is that I want the testimony to be aired. I told the camera crew to blur out the couple having sex but it is important that they (the couple) have the right to share their testimony.’

And, of course, to further enrich Mboro. Imagine the people who will come flocking to him, bearing donations, when they get wind of a man whose one-time ministrations permanently replace Viagra! Unsurprisingly, there’s far more than miracles involved here, for they’re connected to money—Mboro’s money. He’s a millionaire, importunes his congregation to give him dosh as a birthday present, and loves his fancy cars. Here he is in one; can anybody recognize the model?

You can see one of his houses in this article (he has four!) This is the one where he lives with his wife:

Apparently, miracle cures and invading women’s “biscuits” (his name for vaginas) has been a lucrative business. But this is just one of many Christian pastors who enrich themselves by at the expense their congregations. And it’s not, of course, limited to Africa.

Didn’t Jesus say something about the virtues of poverty?

h/t: Barry