Predation by a modern theropod

I’m pretty sure I put this up before, but if you’ve seen it, just take a pass.

I’m told by a chicken owner that this kind of behavior is not at all uncommon, and that the speed with which this pullet chases down her prey is also typical. But OY!

  1. Randall Schenck
    I had not seen it before but I believe it. Chickens are very aggressive carnivores.

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    [— holy name redacted —-]!

