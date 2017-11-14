Predation by a modern theropod

I’m pretty sure I put this up before, but if you’ve seen it, just take a pass.
I’m told by a chicken owner that this kind of behavior is not at all uncommon, and that the speed with which this pullet chases down her prey is also typical. But OY!
I’m pretty sure I put this up before, but if you’ve seen it, just take a pass.
I’m told by a chicken owner that this kind of behavior is not at all uncommon, and that the speed with which this pullet chases down her prey is also typical. But OY!
A terrifyingly brutal and shocking reminder that Dinosaurs still rule over mammals. (Video from @reddit) pic.twitter.com/lWP6Y7Fwg4
— Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) December 15, 2016
I had not seen it before but I believe it. Chickens are very aggressive carnivores.
[— holy name redacted —-]!