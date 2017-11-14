Predation by a modern theropod

I’m pretty sure I put this up before, but if you’ve seen it, just take a pass.

I’m told by a chicken owner that this kind of behavior is not at all uncommon, and that the speed with which this pullet chases down her prey is also typical. But OY!

A terrifyingly brutal and shocking reminder that Dinosaurs still rule over mammals. (Video from @reddit) pic.twitter.com/lWP6Y7Fwg4 — Jan Freedman (@JanFreedman) December 15, 2016