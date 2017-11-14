One more for the road: the impossibility of raising a non-sexist male

From PuffHo, which is converging with Everyday Feminism (click on the screenshot to see)
Of course, we all want to raise feminist sons. I wrote an article a few months ago detailing the ways I try to do just that. But my efforts are starting to seem like grains of sand against a steady wave-crash of misogyny and rape culture.
In my previous article, I wrote, “In my sweat-soaked, sit-straight-up-in-bed feminist nightmares, I can imagine a future in which my own spawn makes some woman feel as voiceless as the boys in my high school once did, a world in which he blithely argues against the existence of male privilege and shit-talks the latest all-female remake on Twitter.“ Lately, I can imagine it even more clearly.
Children never fully belong to their parents. I started losing mine to the world of men years ago. My voice is strong, but what chance does it have against the chorus of voices ready to drown me out every time he steps out the front door or turns on the TV? Being told to “raise a good man” is starting to feel like the devil is telling me to keep cool while steadily raising the thermostat in hell.
Worse, when I look around at the adult men I know, I’m not sure exactly who I’m supposed to be raising him to emulate. Even the men whom I love and trust seem tied up in knots about this gender business ― one gets the impression they are constantly fighting against their instincts, carefully choosing their words while I carefully arrange my face to receive them so that we can all feel good about remaining friends. To be intimate with these men is to always be waiting, a little, for the microaggression that may or may not come.
The author seems to believe that there really aren’t any good men out there. But if she can find one—just one—that’s who she should use as a role model. I guess most of us don’t qualify.
She hasn’t considered that perhaps she’s looking for offense or, worse, wanting it so she can confirm her biases.
It’s not, of course, that I object to a woman trying to raise a non-sexist son. That’s a great thing to do. It’s that Ms. McCombs sees all men as sexists, and so has no good goal for her childrearing. Chalk one up for #YesAllMen. The attitude that all men are misogynists, with the “good ones” simply better at hiding it is, of course, sexism.
Go ahead and keep saying that — eventually sufficiently many men will decide “F*** it, I’ll be labelled and treated as a sexist pig no matter what, I might as well indeed behave as one, what difference does it make?” and then it will actually become reality.
I hear what you’re saying.
The only saving grace in this sordid mess – so far – is that the average man doesn’t look to HuffPo or Everyday Feminism, or their followers, for validation.
But if I were to see that article in my local paper, I’d be cancelling my subscription as quickly as I could get to the phone.
One might make a slim modest case that all men are latent, dormant misogynists, having the ingredients for it.
But at some point, one had to distinguish dogs from wolves and cats from leopards.
the mother is desperately looking for a role model.
i’m wondering where is the father.
just saying…
I hope the son doesn’t read his mother’s articles.
However it would be totally wrong to characterize this type of ideology as misandrist. That is of course an impression created solely by Men’s Rights Activists, with no basis in reality. 😉
“we don’t hate men we just name everything bad after them”
Perhaps this just tells us that if one is going to choose feminism as a profession, one needs to learn not to bring one’s work home, just as a bus driver needs to refrain from always talking about buses around the dinner table.
I think the old Blank Slate fallacy is operating here. Ms. McCombs is surprised to find that men “constantly fighting against their instincts”. Well, yes, we men are always fighting against our instincts. As are women.
I think she’s just dismayed at the idea that we are biological beings largely behaving under the influence of our genes.
If she’s concerned that she’s incapable of raising her son, perhaps she should let people better suited adopt him. There are plenty of people who would cheerfully adopt him and work to the best of their abilities to raise him well.
the latest from Robert Jensen, one who to my knowledge has never submitted a thing to the Huffington Post:
https://smile.amazon.com/End-Patriarchy-Radical-Feminism-Men-ebook/product-reviews/B01MXTUYY0/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews and http://robertwjensen.org/articles/by-year/2017-2
Mothers who resent their own children should not be allowed to keep them.