Note to readers about emails

I am finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the volume of email from readers, and this will become even more difficult as I travel during the rest of this year. Therefore, I ask readers to follow this protocol until informed otherwise: please do not email me more than once every three or four days. While I appreciate readers sending me items that might interest me—that, in fact, is how I get the subjects of many of my posts—I can’t keep on top of gazillions of emails, and I sometimes find myself distressed as I don’t even have time to acknowledge them all. If you have items to send me, either space them out or collect them in single spaced emails.

There are two exceptions:

1.) If I make typos or other errors in my posts (a frequent occurrence), please inform me ASAP. 2.) Readers’ wildlife photos are always welcome, and you can send them at any time.

Thanks for your consideration. —The Management