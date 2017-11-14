Note to readers about emails

I am finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the volume of email from readers, and this will become even more difficult as I travel during the rest of this year. Therefore, I ask readers to follow this protocol until informed otherwise: please do not email me more than once every three or four days. While I appreciate readers sending me items that might interest me—that, in fact, is how I get the subjects of many of my posts—I can’t keep on top of gazillions of emails, and I sometimes find myself distressed as I don’t even have time to acknowledge them all. If you have items to send me, either space them out or collect them in single spaced emails.
There are two exceptions:
1.) If I make typos or other errors in my posts (a frequent occurrence), please inform me ASAP.
2.) Readers’ wildlife photos are always welcome, and you can send them at any time.
Thanks for your consideration. —The Management
Hey, we are just keeping you on your toes; preventing you from lapsing into post-retirement somnolence! 🙂
(I am amazed at your energy to keep up with your website — and all the other things you accomplish. Good on you!)
I’ll try to keep it down…
The one benefit of lighter posting is fewer typoos (sic :-))
I don’t know how you do it, Jerry. And I do worry you’re going to burn out at some point… most people don’t have this work capacity.
Take care, please.
It’s always good to get feedback, especially if it helps with a relationship. Your relationship with us, if I can speak for all or most of WEIT’s readership, is important. I know that I will heed your request as I have certainly been guilty as charged. From our end, perhaps, it’s not obvious how many of us are performing the same exact activity of sending you something we think you might like as if we’re the only ones doing so. Again, thank you for pointing that out, and thank you for this wonderful relationship you have cultivated with us. You are perhaps one of a kind.