I had a pumpkin spice latte!

I have to beg forgiveness on two accounts: I had a drink I’d never have normally, as it’s overpriced, calorific, and not very good. Further, I engaged in what at least one author says is an act of white privilege. I refer to consuming a Starbuck’s pumpkin spice latte, which was one of the subjects of a new paper in the journal GeoHumanities called: “The perilous whiteness of pumpkins”. (I wrote about it here.) This paradigm of sociological investigation found that pumpkins and their consumption and celebration are actually pretty close to Nazism. I quote from the paper (my emphasis):

Starbucks introduced the pumpkin spice latte (PSL) in 2003. The company claimed sales of more than 200 million by the start of PSL’s tenth season, noting that fans had established it as “the company’s most popular seasonal beverage of all time” (Starbucks 2013). Although the PSL was celebrated as a company and cultural success in 2013, one year later it was firmly hitched to discussions of white female identity and consumerism as both a dismissive, racially coded slur and a rallying counterpoint.

. . . But why did PSLs become the symbol of basic white girlness? Why did they stick even more than UGGs, yoga pants, or scented candles? The context and composition of the PSL might be revealing. Prior to fall 2015, PSLs did not actually contain pumpkin. Luxury items, they cost far more than plain cups of coffee, yet do not provide tangible extra nutrition other than that in milk. Actual pumpkins, in contrast, contribute vitamin A, beta-carotenoids, fiber, and potassium (Savoie and Hedstrom 2008).” . . . Extending Simon’s frame to pumpkins and race, the excesses of calories, profligate sweetness, whipped cream, and heady aroma position them solidly as luxury items. PSLs are quintessential “postneed” uses of pumpkin. We no longer need to consume pumpkins for caloric subsistence. Instead, we demonstrate consumer savvy and gleeful excess by choosing the particular comforts of status-demonstrating Starbucks PSLs. In fact, had they significant actual pumpkin, had they strong associations with healthy vegetables or vitamins, PSLs would fail these consumers.” . . . The status symbol is not any over-the-top caloric, sweet drink, nor does it come from just any place. Starbucks PSLs are products of coffee shop culture, with its gendered and racial codes.

Oy!

But my purchase came about like this. The drink is fantastically popular, but it’s expensive, and since I have my own quality espresso machine, I almost never patronize places like Starbucks. But about six months ago I found a Starbuck’s plastic token on the street which looked as if it was good for purchasing Starbuck’s products. When I was downtown today, and saw no line at Starbuck’s, I asked the cashier at if it had any value. She swiped it, said, “Yes”, and informed me that it was worth about $7.

I therefore had the wherewithal to purchase one of these drinks, which I did out of curiosity. It was pricey: $5.85! Note my plastic cup-shaped card, which contained the money for my drink. It’s almost maxed out now.

Did I like it? Well, at 8 a.m. it provided a comforting amount of fat and sugar: 380 calories—twice the calories as a slice of pumpkin pie itself. The first quarter of the drink was okay, as it was mostly whipped cream and tasted like a pumpkin pie. But then the spices became cloying, tasting almost artificial or chemical, and the drink became merely tolerable. It was way too sweet, and I wonder why this highly sugared drink was exempt from Cook County’s soda tax (which, mercifully, goes away on December 1).

I won’t get one of these again, as the taste isn’t good enough to justify the high price. I’m still curious, though, about the peppermint mocha latte, another favorite of many people, but I’ll have to find another plastic card. . . .