This is not from The Onion

Needless to say, Sarsour has no expertise in anti-Semitism (except how to promote it), nor, apparently do the other panelists. This is one example of how many liberals, among them Jews, promote the undermining of their own principles and well-being for fear of offending another group.

This is similar to a headline that would say “The New School Invites Richard Spencer To Lead Panel on Anti-Racism”. After all, Spencer says he’s not a racist, just an “identitarian.” And Sarsour claims she’s not anti-Semitic, just anti-Zionist.

When will people wake up and realize that Sarsour is a canny hustler whose real aim is to make herself famous, and gain public office, by playing the Oppression Card (and I don’t mean the Jewish Oppresion card)? And why haven’t they realized this already?

h/t: Orli