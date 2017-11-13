“Superstar”

This song was written in 1969 by Leon Russell and Bonnie Bramlett, and first recorded by Delaney & Bonnie. But the definitive version was by Karen Carpenter, and so I’ll show this as a second tribute to Leon Russell, who died exactly a year ago after a heart attack. When Bette Midler performed this on the Tonight Show, Richard Carpenter heard it, arranged it, and the rest was history. Released in 1971, this song went to #2 on the American charts, and, despite the existence of covers by others (e.g., Sonic Youth, Cher), this is by far the best version.

After listening to a bit of the Carpenters recently, I decided that Karen had the best voice of any woman pop singer of our time (Barbra Streisand was second). Within one or two words after she begins singing, you instantly recognize the voice as hers. There is no voice that sounds anything like it; no voice more beautiful.

This is a live version from the Carpenters’ BBC concert (1971), which, like many BBC music shows, was great (you can see the whole thing here).

A fun fact about this song:

A line in the second verse was considered too lyrically risqué at the time, and was changed by Richard Carpenter to better fit the duo’s image. The Carpenters’ version of the lyric, “And I can hardly wait to be with you again” is “And I can hardly wait to sleep with you again” in the original version.

And from Wikipedia:

The Carpenters’s treatment of the song underscored the deep loneliness and sense of loss intended in the lyric, and established the song as a standard for years to come. Karen’s vocal was praised for its intensity and emotional nature. When asked in a 1972 interview how she could communicate the heart of the song while lacking the personal experience it depicted, Karen replied, “I’ve seen enough groupies hanging around to sense their loneliness, even though they usually don’t show it. I can’t really understand them, but I just tried to feel empathy and I guess that’s what came across in the song.” In truth, Karen struggled with loneliness herself, and the personal implications of the song made it one of the three she found most emotionally difficult to sing, the other two being the previous “Rainy Days and Mondays” and the subsequent “I Need to Be in Love.”

My rescue fantasy is that I could have saved her.