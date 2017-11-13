Reader’s wildlife video

This is an stupendous feat of ingestion, and so I’ll put it up by itself. The video was shot by reader Rick Longworth, who calls it, accurately, “Big Gulp.” His notes:

Here we see a green heron (Butorides virescens) downing a good sized bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus) near Poughkeepsie, NY. This is my first attempt at digiscoping. I used a Vortex Razor spotting scope and a Olympus Tough camera. My adapter was home made out of plastic until I get the right parts and camera system.

Be sure to put it on full screen (click on “vimeo” at lower right and then enlarge), and note how the heron dips the frog in water repeatedly, presumably to lubricate it for the journey down the gullet:

Look at that distended crop! I bet it didn’t eat again for a few days.