NYT op-ed: Black professor says that he’s teaching his children that they can’t be friends with whites

Here we have a sad example of someone who’s been driven into unreasonable thoughts and behavior by Trump’s election, and puts it on display in the New York Times. (Click on screenshot below to go to the op-ed.) The person is Ekow N. Yankah, an African-American professor at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. According to the piece, his wife is “bi-ethnic”, apparently having a white mother and a black father. But that doesn’t stop Yankah from answering the title question with a firm “NO!”

Yankah’s whole attitude towards white people changed with Trump’s election. When he grew up in the Midwest, he didn’t experience much racial tension, but that’s all changed since November. And indeed, while I’m not sure that Trump’s election created racism, it certainly brought the bigots out of their lairs and, to some extent, “normalized” bigotry—or at least made it more public. Yankah cites the lack of attention to the drug problem in black communities, as opposed to the focus on the largely white opioid crisis, as one symptom of racism. But what gets him most is simply Trump’s election and surprising popularity among Americans.

Yes, Trump is a moron, and clearly doesn’t speak out strongly in favor of helping the poor and dispossessed. And yes, a lot of people voted for him, though not all share his bigotry. But to Yankah, the latter doesn’t matter, for he’s decided, based largely on Trump’s election and popularity, that he’s going to teach his sons not only to be wary of white people, but that they can’t be friends with any of them, including children of the many whites who despise Trump. A few snippets:

Donald Trump’s election has made it clear that I will teach my boys the lesson generations old, one that I for the most part nearly escaped. I will teach them to be cautious, I will teach them suspicion, and I will teach them distrust. Much sooner than I thought I would, I will have to discuss with my boys whether they can truly be friends with white people. . . . As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal. . . . Of course, the rise of this president has broken bonds on all sides. But for people of color the stakes are different. Imagining we can now be friends across this political line is asking us to ignore our safety and that of our children, to abandon personal regard and self-worth. Only white people can cordon off Mr. Trump’s political meaning, ignore the “unpleasantness” from a position of safety. His election and the year that has followed have fixed the awful thought in my mind too familiar to black Americans: “You can’t trust these people.”

Several times in the article Yankah mentions “safety”, which of course resonates with those of us who hear the same thing in college. For blacks, perhaps, the risks of personal injury are higher since the election, as data do show a rise in hate crimes (many with black victims) since the election. But Yankah doesn’t cite this data, and one gets the feeling that it doesn’t matter: the more public displays of bigotry by Trump and some of his supporters are sufficient to make Yankah fear for his children and, most distressing, to teach them to avoid all white people, regardless of the content of their character. But does befriending a white child really make his children more unsafe? I find that hard to believe.

He goes on:

I do not write this with liberal condescension or glee. My heart is unbearably heavy when I assure you we cannot be friends. . . . For African-Americans, race has become a proxy not just for politics but also for decency. White faces are swept together, ominous anxiety behind every chance encounter at the airport or smiling white cashier. If they are not clearly allies, they will seem unsafe to me.

Here Yankeh is judging people solely by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.

At the end, Yankah admits that he does have white friends, but ones that have proven their credibility by having engaged in anti-racist protests. As for the rest of white people, well, his kids will be taught to avoid them. This makes me sad because, living near the University of Chicago’s famous Lab School, which is deeply dedicated to diversity, I often see mixed-race groups of children hanging out, playing sports, and just being friends. (Granted, the Lab School is expensive, though it grants many scholarships, but it’s not a cross section of Chicago’s black community. Still, I’m pretty sure Yankah makes a decent living.)

While I sympathize with Yankah’s increased wariness, and hatred of Trump, and do not have black children (or any children), it seems to me counterproductive to teach your kids to view all white people as the enemy. That will foster a persistent divisiveness in America, a divisiveness even worse than what we see now. If I believe one thing strongly, it’s that bigotry is best dispelled by familiarity: not by withdrawing to within your own group, but by mixing with others and experiencing our common humanity. That sounds Pollyanna-ish, but I feel it strongly. And if Yankah prevents his children from becoming friends with white people—just as when white people teach their kids to not befriend blacks—then we’ll forever form two separate and mutually suspicious groups. Somehow, I think, if Martin Luther King were alive, he’d disagree with Yankah’s views.