NYT op-ed: Black professor says that he’s teaching his children that they can’t be friends with whites

Here we have a sad example of someone who’s been driven into unreasonable thoughts and behavior by Trump’s election, and puts it on display in the New York Times. (Click on screenshot below to go to the op-ed.) The person is Ekow N. Yankah, an African-American professor at the Benjamin Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. According to the piece, his wife is “bi-ethnic”, apparently having a white mother and a black father. But that doesn’t stop Yankah from answering the title question with a firm “NO!”
Yankah’s whole attitude towards white people changed with Trump’s election. When he grew up in the Midwest, he didn’t experience much racial tension, but that’s all changed since November. And indeed, while I’m not sure that Trump’s election created racism, it certainly brought the bigots out of their lairs and, to some extent, “normalized” bigotry—or at least made it more public. Yankah cites the lack of attention to the drug problem in black communities, as opposed to the focus on the largely white opioid crisis, as one symptom of racism. But what gets him most is simply Trump’s election and surprising popularity among Americans.
Yes, Trump is a moron, and clearly doesn’t speak out strongly in favor of helping the poor and dispossessed. And yes, a lot of people voted for him, though not all share his bigotry. But to Yankah, the latter doesn’t matter, for he’s decided, based largely on Trump’s election and popularity, that he’s going to teach his sons not only to be wary of white people, but that they can’t be friends with any of them, including children of the many whites who despise Trump. A few snippets:
Donald Trump’s election has made it clear that I will teach my boys the lesson generations old, one that I for the most part nearly escaped. I will teach them to be cautious, I will teach them suspicion, and I will teach them distrust. Much sooner than I thought I would, I will have to discuss with my boys whether they can truly be friends with white people.
. . . As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes of how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal.
. . . Of course, the rise of this president has broken bonds on all sides. But for people of color the stakes are different. Imagining we can now be friends across this political line is asking us to ignore our safety and that of our children, to abandon personal regard and self-worth. Only white people can cordon off Mr. Trump’s political meaning, ignore the “unpleasantness” from a position of safety. His election and the year that has followed have fixed the awful thought in my mind too familiar to black Americans: “You can’t trust these people.”
Several times in the article Yankah mentions “safety”, which of course resonates with those of us who hear the same thing in college. For blacks, perhaps, the risks of personal injury are higher since the election, as data do show a rise in hate crimes (many with black victims) since the election. But Yankah doesn’t cite this data, and one gets the feeling that it doesn’t matter: the more public displays of bigotry by Trump and some of his supporters are sufficient to make Yankah fear for his children and, most distressing, to teach them to avoid all white people, regardless of the content of their character. But does befriending a white child really make his children more unsafe? I find that hard to believe.
I do not write this with liberal condescension or glee. My heart is unbearably heavy when I assure you we cannot be friends.
. . . For African-Americans, race has become a proxy not just for politics but also for decency. White faces are swept together, ominous anxiety behind every chance encounter at the airport or smiling white cashier. If they are not clearly allies, they will seem unsafe to me.
Here Yankeh is judging people solely by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.
At the end, Yankah admits that he does have white friends, but ones that have proven their credibility by having engaged in anti-racist protests. As for the rest of white people, well, his kids will be taught to avoid them. This makes me sad because, living near the University of Chicago’s famous Lab School, which is deeply dedicated to diversity, I often see mixed-race groups of children hanging out, playing sports, and just being friends. (Granted, the Lab School is expensive, though it grants many scholarships, but it’s not a cross section of Chicago’s black community. Still, I’m pretty sure Yankah makes a decent living.)
While I sympathize with Yankah’s increased wariness, and hatred of Trump, and do not have black children (or any children), it seems to me counterproductive to teach your kids to view all white people as the enemy. That will foster a persistent divisiveness in America, a divisiveness even worse than what we see now. If I believe one thing strongly, it’s that bigotry is best dispelled by familiarity: not by withdrawing to within your own group, but by mixing with others and experiencing our common humanity. That sounds Pollyanna-ish, but I feel it strongly. And if Yankah prevents his children from becoming friends with white people—just as when white people teach their kids to not befriend blacks—then we’ll forever form two separate and mutually suspicious groups. Somehow, I think, if Martin Luther King were alive, he’d disagree with Yankah’s views.
His children, or some of them, may make up their own mind and make friends regardless of color. trump & co certainly are not helping but kids often go in opposite directions from parents. ( Yah, truism). We can hope.
Never trust someone with fake tan? 🙂
What about greys, or greens?
Seriously, when is white ‘white’ & when is black ‘black’? How white or black does one have to be?
I think we should all teach our children to be much more careful around orange people
He is being racist. It’s that simple.
This piece should be condemned for the unabashed racist crap that it is. The KKK and Nazis can find rationalizations for their hatred and so can this racist ass.
You don’t think this is racist crap? Swap out the word “white” with “asian” or “hispanic” or “muslim” or any other character* and see how it passes your filters.
This is one of the most bigoted things I’ve ever read.
“Donald Trump’s election has made it clear that I will teach my boys the lesson generations old, one that I for the most part nearly escaped. I will teach them to be cautious, I will teach them suspicion, and I will teach them distrust. Much sooner than I thought I would, I will have to discuss with my boys whether they can truly be friends with white people.”
Wow. Just…wow. Sounds a lot like something people in some parts of the south might have said about the black people in the neighborhood on the other side of the tracks. Except their views aren’t actively being spread by supposedly progressive intellectuals, politicians, activists, and university professors as some ideology of supreme justice and racial redemption.
Regarding the “safety” argument, even if the author was making the argument Jerry supposes he might be making, it still wouldn’t apply to him Mr. Yankah and his children. Mr. Yankah is an upper-class intellectual living in NYC, not a poor father in the backwoods of Alabama. Even if the latter conditions were true, there still isn’t an enormous statistical risk (the risk would be higher if he was Jewish, but I’ve never seen such articles from Jews). It’s clear that this “safety” argument is the same one alluded to in Jerry’s post, the same made by college activists and critical theory professors: we must ensure certain groups are kept safe from ideas that have been predetermined by a handful of elites to be harmful to them.
I forgot to include this gem: “White faces are swept together, ominous anxiety behind every chance encounter at the airport or smiling white cashier. If they are not clearly allies, they will seem unsafe to me.”
Sounds exactly like people who assume any black person they encounter is likely to be a dangerous criminal.
What Yankah should be working on is getting other blacks registered and voting to remove this cancer from our political society. I am sure he can find some white people who would agree. He will more likely find safety if this is accomplished.
The Government (which government?) is taking the opiod problem seriously? Since when ?
There is no doubt that many, if not most, of Trump’s supporters are white tribalists. Their “whiteness” is as important to them as people of other races may think of their skin colors. Despite attempts by the right wing to accuse leftists of being the exclusive practitioners of identity politics, Trump’s supporters practice it more and better than any other group. Yankah is quite right to be wary of these people. They are unworthy of trust. While it is true that a majority of whites voted for Trump, a sizeable minority of them and probably a majority of younger ones despise Trump.
Yankah is making a mistake in characterizing almost all whites as tribalists, if not outright racists. His views seem to mirror those of self-segregating African-Americans of the past, such as Marcus Garvey’s black nationalism of the 1920s or the Nation of Islam. Such a philosophy didn’t work then and will not work now. The advancement of any minority group in the United States requires alliances with other groups. In this situation, African-Americans need to make common cause with the vast number of whites that support their aspirations. I hope that Yankah can overcome his bitterness and become an active member in the “resistance” against Trumpism.
I taught my son not to be friends with a**holes…especially people like Yankah.
Familiarity only dispels “bigotry” between races when the people thrown into contact share enough cultural values. Otherwise, proximity breeds contempt. Put some middle class whites into central Baltimore and see how long it takes them to flee from the ignorance and violence of hip-hop culture.
“Yankah’s whole attitude towards white people changed with Trump’s election.”
I am not convinced, this sounds like a post hoc excuse.
Identity politics with the narrative that white people are by nature racist and white culture/civilization is the most pernicious form of the “patriarchy” which is responsible for all evils from slavery to the destruction of nature has been in the vogue among academics and the left for a decade, thus before Trump.
Yankah being a comtempory academic is surely influenced by the postmodernist ideology around him and see Trump as final proof that this form of “reverse” racism is justified.
Sadly, I think identity politics exacerbated polarization and directly contributed to the election of Trump.
It may be hard to gauge where whites reside on the “perniciousness” scale vis-à-vis other races, but, at least in the history of the United States, they can stand proud and tall.
A public debate with that guy ought to be a quick and easy win:
“I believe people should not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Does my opponent disagree?”
It depends on the venue. Try that on campus and you’ll lose.
So he’ll be teaching his kids to be racist.
I’m sure that will help things.
BTW, does he include all white people? Even Canadians like me and every other Canadian friend I have – and like much of the rest of the world – who cheered Obama’s election and who were horrified at Trump’s election?
My American friends tend to be Liberal and they are agonized by Trump and any racially inequalities. But, as Jerry says, Yankah will teach his children to evaluate them on the color of their skin before the content of their character or beliefs. They are to FIRST be put in the faceless white masses category. How terrible…for his kids and anyone else who would be influenced by this type of racist thinking.
On the general issue of “Black Experience” (and other variations) I am completely open to listening to anyone’s report of their lived experience. What I’m not open to is automatically taking that report as true gospel, and automatically presuming it is accurate in every way, or that the inferences a person is drawing are true or reasonable.
We are all human and all subject to bias and lapses in reason.
It’s like, more generally speaking, many people *feel* that “society is going to hell,things were so much better in the past,” but (per Pinker etc.) a more sober look at the evidence doesn’t bare out this impression (even if specific instances may motivate that impression).
Yankah, a perfect example, may *feel* that all white people are to be first distrusted, but I’m going to look at whether the evidence supports his impression…and I certainly do not find that it does.
“it seems to me counterproductive to teach your kids to view all white people as the enemy. ”
Prof Coyne,
Don’t you think “counterproductive” is a bit mild for such a flagrant violation of humanist principles that borders on racism?
(Not real criticism, I just found your choice of words interesting – I sense you reacted with real sadness and disappointment to Prof Yankah article)
“That will foster a persistent divisiveness in America, a divisiveness even worse than what we see now.”
Yes, that is truely frightening.
Martin Luther’s dream that people be judged by their character rather than the color of their skin is being dismanled before our eyes.
A couple of years ago, I was in the airport at Philadelphia, after a long flight back from Thailand via Doha. I had run out of cash, was hungry and tired. I had a VISA on me, but was too tired to be arsed to use it. There was an 1 1/2 hour wait for my flight to Ottawa, so I wandered around the airport a bit just to pass the time (and also keeping an eye out for suitable place to grab a nap). I passed a pretzel stand, with a middle-aged black woman attending it. I stopped and chatted with her and asked: “Are these the famous Philly pretzels?” She laughed and said “yes!” then asked me if I wanted to buy one. Though I was starving, I told her I had no cash, so I couldn’t. I didn’t elaborate beyond that: that I did have a credit card, that I had just had a wonderful month-long holiday in Thailand etc. She immediately wrapped one up and handed it to me with a smile and said “here you go – enjoy it, honey.” It was the best food I have ever eaten. I’ll never forget that woman, her smile and her warmth.
I guess my point is, we had a lovely, quite unexpected interaction, black and white middle-aged women, total strangers. Such a sweet moment, I like to think, for her too. Now, isn’t that a better strategy than to decide not to trust a person based on their colour? And worse still, to teach your children not to trust them. Just as f’n moronic as what Trump and the Trumpets are doing.
btw: Are there such a thing as “famous Philly pretzels”, or did I make that up?
The maternal grandmother of the children must be overjoyed with this piece.
Unless it is just a contrived device to get back at his mother-in-law. If so, I can get behind that sentiment!