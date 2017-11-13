Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning, and yes, it’s Monday again, the 13th of November, and the week I go to Puebla, Mexico for a meeting. It’s National Indian Pudding Day, celebrating one of the finest unknown desserts of America, whose best commercial version is at the restaurant Durgin-Park in Boston, where it’s served warm with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. Made with molasses and cornmeal, it’s earthy, grainy, and utterly delicious (a good recipe is here). In the U.S. it’s Sadie Hawkins Day, a day when women are supposed to ask out men.

On this day in 1940, Walt Disney’s animated movie Fantasia was first shown, at the Broadway Theater in New York. On November 13, 1956, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Montgomery Bus Boycott by ruling that Alabama’s laws requiring segregation on buses were illegal. That was, of course, begun by Rosa Parks, who, on December 1 of 1955, refused to give up her seat to a white man. Here’s Parks’s mug shot after her arrest (she was convicted and fined $10 plus court costs, but of course appealed):

On this day in 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington D.C. I remember the big controversy about its design, but it’s proved to be a deeply moving and immensely popular site. Finally, just two years ago on this day, Paris experienced a set of coordinated terrorist attacks that killed 130 people (as well as 7 attackers), and wounded 7 others. Eighty-nine of the dead were killed in the Bataclan theatre. ISIS claimed responsibility for all of it.

Notables born on this day include Robert Louis Stevenson (1850), Louis Brandeis (1856), population geneticist Motoo Kimura (1924), Whoopi Goldberg (1955; real name Caryn Elaine Johnson) and Jimmy Kimmel (1967, former partner of Sarah Silverman). Those who fell asleep on this day include Prince Henry the Navigator (1460), Camille Pissarro (1903), Karen Silkwood (1974), Motoo Kimura (1994; yes, he died on his 70th birthday), and Leon Russell (last year; I’ll have a tribute here, and also in the next post).

This is my favorite Leon Russell song, and here he performs it live:

I couldn’t find any cat paintings by Pissarro, but his granddaughter, Orovida Camille Pissarro, painted many cats that you can see here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the discourse between Hili, Andrzej, and Cyrus is getting ever more obscure. I asked Malgorzata what this one meant, only to get the reply, “I’m not sure what this means and no help from Andrzej or Hili was forthcoming.”

Hili: Have you considered the heart of the matter? Cyrus: Not today.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy zastanawiałeś się nad istotą rzeczy?

Cyrus: Dzisiaj nie.

Leon and his staff went hiking this weekend, and are looking forward to getting their wooden house moved up from Southern Poland next spring:

Leon: We should absolutely go in the opposite direction.

From Matthew, the worst food idea ever (save for pizza with anchovies):

He also sent this, showing regional variation of the “kill two birds with one stone” phrase. Note the use of “flies” in central Europe and Scandinavia

Lovely unusual map by @JakubMarian: birds, flies, hares, rabbits killed with one stone, slap, shot, stick https://t.co/7Bzidek49M pic.twitter.com/XY7q88nvE7 — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) November 12, 2017

From reader Charleen; if you’ve had a cat, you’ll recognize this:

"Just a friendly reminder that me has been waiting for you all night long and deserve a great breakfast now … " 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/b2i2GzWh9P — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) November 12, 2017

Finally, this is a tweet from Heather Hastie herself, responding to the idiotic passage of new pro-gun laws in Michigan:

This is all I have to say on the subject of guns in schools … pic.twitter.com/GoRzXZPG6Y — Heather's Homilies (@HeatherHastie) November 11, 2017