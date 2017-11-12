What evolutionists talk about: an email conversation between Matthew and me

First Matthew sent me this tweet showing a thieving moggie and his haul of socks and underwear (check out the original tweet to enlarge the photos).

This email exchange ensued:

Jerry:  What a diligent cat!

Matthew: Why do they do it?

Jerry: You’re asking me to enter a cat’s brain?

Matthew:  What better place to be? Apart from the fact you have to lick your butt.

Jerry: LOL! They LIKE to do that!

Matthew: How do you KNOW?  They HAVE to do it, but do they LIKE it?

Jerry:  As you surely know, Dr. Cobb, evolution makes us like what we have to do. Orgasms are the prime example; maternal behavior another. I am making an informed guess here.

Matthew: Hmm. I think a more parsimonious explanation is that they don’t like the smell so they have to lick their butts. They may not not like it, but like the outcome.

Jerry: I’m putting our conversation in a post. Now.

Matthew: Fine. I’m right!

Is he?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm and filed under evolution, felids. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. Frank Bath
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    I’d say you were. The cat’s butt is up the other end from its nose so smell can’t be that much of an issue. But what do I know?

    Reply
  2. Charleen D. Adams
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know who is right, but all the socks and undergarments in the photo look like they belonged to men. Why would a cat selectively pilfer male belongings? Suggests that staff fibbed a bit, cat only had access to male clothes, or cat preferred male over female goods.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted November 12, 2017 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

      Ummm. . . they also look like one person’s undergarments. Have you considered the possibility, suggested in the flyer, that the cat steals from the nearest neighbor, and that neighbor is a man who lives by himself???

      Reply
  3. Miss Ironfist
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Permalink

    I am just killing myself laughing at the cat butt!

    Reply
  4. Jake Sevins
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    This is what evolutionary biologists think about after retirement… hmm…

    Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    Cats also lick your face. So they lick their butts so you can guess which they licked first.

    Reply
  6. Craw
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    But why does Reza Aslan lick his own butt?

    Reply
  7. GBJames
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  8. jaxkayaker
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    I don’t know whose hypothesis is correct, but I have some ideas about how to test them. We’ll just need some money from NSF.

    Reply
  9. Ken Pidcock
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    I’d say he is but, inasmuch as I can’t lick my own but, I can’t be sure.

    Reply
  10. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    Things in excrement :
    Bacteria
    Viruses

    I propose they are at work as well.

    Reply
  11. drbobdrbob2
    Posted November 12, 2017 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    A cat’s butt often itches if it’s not clean, so they therefore lick it clean. And Mama did it, so why not continue.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: