What evolutionists talk about: an email conversation between Matthew and me

First Matthew sent me this tweet showing a thieving moggie and his haul of socks and underwear (check out the original tweet to enlarge the photos).

he's so proud of his haul. pic.twitter.com/VmnsE0UmmJ

This email exchange ensued:

Jerry: What a diligent cat!

Matthew: Why do they do it?

Jerry: You’re asking me to enter a cat’s brain?

Matthew: What better place to be? Apart from the fact you have to lick your butt.

Jerry: LOL! They LIKE to do that!

Matthew: How do you KNOW? They HAVE to do it, but do they LIKE it?

Jerry: As you surely know, Dr. Cobb, evolution makes us like what we have to do. Orgasms are the prime example; maternal behavior another. I am making an informed guess here.

Matthew: Hmm. I think a more parsimonious explanation is that they don’t like the smell so they have to lick their butts. They may not not like it, but like the outcome.

Jerry: I’m putting our conversation in a post. Now.

Matthew: Fine. I’m right!