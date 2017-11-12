What evolutionists talk about: an email conversation between Matthew and me

First Matthew sent me this tweet showing a thieving moggie and his haul of socks and underwear (check out the original tweet to enlarge the photos).
This email exchange ensued:
Jerry: What a diligent cat!
Matthew: Why do they do it?
Jerry: You’re asking me to enter a cat’s brain?
Matthew: What better place to be? Apart from the fact you have to lick your butt.
Jerry: LOL! They LIKE to do that!
Matthew: How do you KNOW? They HAVE to do it, but do they LIKE it?
Jerry: As you surely know, Dr. Cobb, evolution makes us like what we have to do. Orgasms are the prime example; maternal behavior another. I am making an informed guess here.
Matthew: Hmm. I think a more parsimonious explanation is that they don’t like the smell so they have to lick their butts. They may not not like it, but like the outcome.
Jerry: I’m putting our conversation in a post. Now.
Matthew: Fine. I’m right!
Is he?
I’d say you were. The cat’s butt is up the other end from its nose so smell can’t be that much of an issue. But what do I know?
I don’t know who is right, but all the socks and undergarments in the photo look like they belonged to men. Why would a cat selectively pilfer male belongings? Suggests that staff fibbed a bit, cat only had access to male clothes, or cat preferred male over female goods.
Ummm. . . they also look like one person’s undergarments. Have you considered the possibility, suggested in the flyer, that the cat steals from the nearest neighbor, and that neighbor is a man who lives by himself???
I am just killing myself laughing at the cat butt!
This is what evolutionary biologists think about after retirement… hmm…
Matthew is not retired.
Cats also lick your face. So they lick their butts so you can guess which they licked first.
But why does Reza Aslan lick his own butt?
Sub
I don’t know whose hypothesis is correct, but I have some ideas about how to test them. We’ll just need some money from NSF.
I’d say he is but, inasmuch as I can’t lick my own but, I can’t be sure.
Things in excrement :
Bacteria
Viruses
I propose they are at work as well.
A cat’s butt often itches if it’s not clean, so they therefore lick it clean. And Mama did it, so why not continue.