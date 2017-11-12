The University of Chicago sells the naming rights of its Economics Department for $125 million

It’s bad enough that the White Sox baseball stadium, once Comiskey Park, then U.S. Cellular Field, is now called “Guaranteed Rate Field” after a mortgage company paid big bucks to rename it. Yes, baseball franchises are greedy, and few major league ballparks don’t bear the names of companies, but really—Guaranteed Rate Field? It sticks in the craw.
But now my own school, The University of Chicago, has renamed an entire department—our renowned Department of Economics—after being given a $125 million donation. This was announced on Leiter Reports (Brian Leiter is a professor at the University of Chicago Law School), and was confirmed in an announcement by the University.
Now it’s true that the $125 million given to the U of C by the The Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund wasn’t just to change the name: most of the dosh, it seems, will go to fund scholarships and research in economics. But you’d better believe that the department isn’t being renamed just out of gratitude for the money. Somebody made a deal to do this:
In recognition of this gift, the Economics Department will be renamed the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.
On his website, Leiter asks “whether anyone can think of a similar case where an academic department–not a business school, or a law school, or a medical school–sold naming rights to the department?” Several people give examples, so we’re not unique. Still, we’re the University of Chicago, a school I’m proud to be associated with, and I don’t at all like department names to be sold off like so much chattel. Can you imagine what would happen if this continues? Will my own department be renamed The Monsanto Department of Ecology and Evolution? And can you imagine the Preparation H Department of Organismal Biology and Anatomy?
h/t: Greg
“Yes, baseball franchises are greedy…”
Players are greedy too. I continue to be astounded by the transfer fees and “wages” given to European soccer players. I can remember when stadia weren’t named after airlines and there was no advertising on players’ shirts. All this has to be paid for. In the Sixties players would often take the bus hoime after a game and get some fish and chips for dinner.
As painful as that last suggested name might be, the name of every game today is money. Everyone and everything seems to have a price. We are all following our form of government in this quest.
Lactaid Dept. of Gas Chromatography
Without more information, I think it is unfair to claim that the university “sold” naming rights. To say that naming rights were sold, one or both of the following must have taken place.
1) The university had to have solicited bids from rich entities saying, “Give us a large donation and we’ll name the economics department after you.”
2) Griffin told the university “I’ll give you a large donation if you name the economics department after me.” And the university agreed. Also, Griffin would have had to make this stipulation out of sheer ego in contrast to the naming rights of sports and other venues bought by businesses, which enter into such agreements based on the premise that they will financially profit from them.
I think it more likely that the economics department was named after Griffin out of gratitude. But, we can’t know for sure without more information about the negotiations for the gift, if there were any negotiations at all.
Dr. Coyne,
it is only a matter of time now before the The philosophy Department becomes the Ken Ham school of experimental evolution and The Department of Psychology becomes the School of Feministic Thinking.
You folks go for it. The last bastion of intellectual rigor is falling to the Huns. I will be waiting at an unarmed place in the wilderness for the final conflagration or for the first refugees from learning to show up in ther4e broken down Citrons or flatbed trucks with a cabin built on the back.
Having been through part of this before, I will be waiting with tea and fresh blueberry pie and a passable wine.