The Dems are back?: a SNL skit

This skit, from yesterday’s Saturday Night Live, shows a moribund and distressing batch of Democrats, and there are some funny bits (I particularly like Larry David’s take on Bernie Sanders).
The cast: Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon), Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong), Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat), Bernie Sanders (Larry David) and more revel in the Democrats’ victories.
Yes, that could be called the problem. We can hope for some new younger demos and that republicans will continue to self destruct. I like the new slogan from the demos – We put our sexual perverts in jail, like Weiner while the republicans just elect theirs, like Trump and Roy Moore.
Yes, this skit hit on an underlying truth. The Democrats need new younger leadership, both in Congress and as presidential candidates. The fact that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are considering running in 2020 is both laughable and sad. I hope that the 2018 election will see the emergence of young, fresh faces. Some new ideas would also help.
Both major parties are on the verge of self-destruction. The extreme political polarization that now exists has made the American people very discontented with the current situation, although based on ideology, the reasons for this differ greatly. It is not fantasy to consider the possibility that over the next few years a new party system will emerge, although what it would look like, if it should happen, is hard to say. The American party system has stayed relatively stable since the end of the Whigs and the rise of the Republicans in the early 1850s. But, as with the country’s infrastructure, it is now old and decrepit.