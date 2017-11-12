Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, November 12, 2017: Ceiling Cat’s Day. It’s one of the worst food holidays of the year: National Pizza With Anchovies Day. I cannot abide that malodorous fish, and will not eat it on pizza or anything else! It’s also World Pneumonia Day. If you’re over 60, get your pneumococcal pneumonia shots like PCC(E) did (two shots a year apart).

On November 12, 1912, the frozen bodies of Robert Scott and his men, having failed to reach safety on their Antarctica expedition (they were 11 miles short of a food cache), were found on the Ross Ice Shelf. From the Atlas Obscura:

In November 1912, on the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica, the surviving members of Scott’s Terra Nova expedition were searching for their leader. Scott and his party had vanished into the snows the previous year – never returning from their quest for the South Pole. On November 12th, one of the group, physicist Charles Wright, saw “a small object projecting above the surface” of the snow. It was part of a tent. They had discovered the final resting place of Scott and two of his men, Henry “Birdie” Bowers and Edward Wilson. Scott lay between them, his diary recording their final days: “It seems a pity, but I do not think I can write more,” the last entry ran, “For God’s sake look after our people.” In his final starved, frostbitten days, Scott worried about the financial burden on the families he and his men had left behind.

Scott and four of his his men made it to the South Pole, but discovered to their chagrin that Roald Amundsen had gotten there five weeks before. They took this dispirited photo (using a string attached to the camera) on January 17, the day they reached the Pole. They had only a bit more than three weeks to live. Read in WEIT about the 35 pounds of fossils they dragged with them to their final resting place: fossils of the seed fern Glossopteris, proving that Antarctica had once been forested and supporting suggestions that it had been part of a larger supercontinent.

Here’s a video showing one of Scott’s specimens. Imagine dragging these on a human-drawn sled all the way to the end!

On this day in 1927, Leon Trotsky was kicked out of the Soviet Communist party, leaving Joseph Stalin in charge. Trotsky eventually fled to Mexico where he got an ice axe in the skull. On November 12, 1942, the famous Naval Battle of Guadalcanal took place between Japanese and American forces in the Pacific. The three-day battle proved a decisive victory for the Americans, but the war had a long way to go. On this day in 1958, the cliff of El Capitan in Yosemite, California, was climbed for the first time (the “Nose” ascent) by Warren harding and his team. It took them 45 days over 18 months, and using ropes, pitons, and bolts. Now it can be climbed in a day or less. The Nose, a 3,000-foot climb, is a prow that divides two vertical faces:

On November 12, 1969, journalist Seymour Hersch broke the story of the My Lai Massacre, in which American troops killed between 300 and 500 unarmed Vietnamese civilians. Only one person served time for that crime: Lt. William Calley, and he did only 3.5 years in jail. Calley, still alive, works at a jewelry store in Georgia. Finally, on this day six years ago, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi resigned over his inability to handle his country’s debt.

Notables born on November 12 include Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815), Auguste Rodin (1840), Karl Marx (1897), Grace Kelly (1929), Charles Manson (1934), Booker T. Jones (1944), Neil Young (1945), Nadia Comăneci, (1961), and Ryan Gosling (1980). Those who fell asleep on this day include Percival Lowell (1916), William Holden (1981), H. R. Haldeman (1983) and Wilma Rudolph (1994).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, there’s yet another arcane Hili dialogue. So I asked Malgorzata to explain:

Well, she was reading Erich Fromm and thought that she needs help to be let out, like those who escape from freedom need some help as well. When I wrote that Hili was inside, and seemed to be escaping to freedom, I got this response:

She is not escaping from freedom. She is freely associating her predicament (need for help to get out) with her newly acquired knowledge that there are plenty of people who are trying to escape from freedom. She never thought about the possibility that anybody would like to escape from freedom. She was astounded after reading Fromm. And when she waited for one of us to let her out TO freedom, a thought suddenly struck her that even these strange people who are escaping FROM freedom need some help.

So be it; I don’t know from Fromm. Here’s the photo and dialogue:

Hili: There are situations when even escape from freedom requires co-operation. A: It can’t be denied.

In Polish:

Hili: Są sytuacje kiedy nawet ucieczka od wolności wymaga współpracy.

Ja: Nie da się zaprzeczyć.

It’s snowy out in Winnipeg, and Gus ventured out. His staff sent a video and a report:

Gus inspected the new fallen snow this morning. I like when he hops on one front foot to avoid putting the other one down. I am actually impressed that he went out that far and for so long.

From reader Charleen, a yoga cat:

Matthew contributes three tweets today. The first is an optical illusion; be sure to turn the video on, watch for 20 or 30 seconds, staring at the middle, and then look elsewhere to see the aftereffect.

Do you think this elephant really is trying to rescue a man that it supposed was drowning?

One of these things is not like the others:

Meow

Meow

Meow

Meow

