Reza Aslan’s new book, in which he becomes a pantheist

Reza Aslan’s new book, God: A Human History, came out five days ago. Click on the screenshot to go to the Amazon page:

Curiously, despite Aslan’s recent television series, Believer, the book doesn’t seem to be garnering a lot of attention—or praise. (But perhaps that’s because his series was dreadful and got canceled.) The book got no stars from Kirkus, but did garner this statement:

The author seems anxious to shock readers with his argument that God is in everything. “I am,” he writes dramatically, “in my essential reality, God made manifest. We all are.” Aslan’s conclusion is not necessarily revolutionary, though to many believers, it may seem surprising. As a history, the book is a brief yet interesting, mostly engaging work, though it does not touch on the idea of God as manifested in Asian cultures. Though the two books have differing scopes and purposes, Karen Armstrong’s 1993 classic, A History of God, is a better choice.

Well, maybe a “better choice” in the sense that you’d prefer to eat cat rather than dog feces, but the review does mention what seems to be the theme of this book: pantheism. God is everywhere, including ourselves, and isn’t the anthropomorphic being in the sky, one with feelings and orders, touted by the Abrahamic faiths—including Aslan’s faith of Islam. Publisher’s Weekly also withholds a star and also mentions his lack of discussion of Asian religion:

Aslan is adept at translating serious academic theory into lay-reader friendly prose, but he also shares his own perspective as a person of faith and advocates for a renewed pantheism—though he says it can be called by many names. In making his case for pantheism, he barely mentions the voices of Hindu traditions, lesser known pantheistic philosophies, or specific indigenous traditions that have long held beliefs similar to those he advocates. Despite these issues, any general reader interested in religion will find much to learn about how the idea of God or gods has evolved and changed according to geographical, economic, political, and social contexts.

I can’t find any reviews on the other two big vetting sites, Library Journal and Booklist (maybe I’ve missed them). The advance praise for the book comes only from Philip Jenkins and, predictably, Bart Ehrman, and we hear from nobody else on either Amazon or the publisher’s website. And even the New York Times didn’t review it, though reviews usually precede or are coincident with a book’s release.

The Spectator did discuss it, however, in a semi-snarky review by Alexander Waugh which, though it doesn’t explicitly say Aslan is a slick huckster, clearly implies it. Waugh begins by going into the ways Aslan has distorted his credentials and training (we needn’t reprise these here). He then throws Aslan a bone before chewing on the meat of his thesis, which appears to repudiate much of Islam (and Christianity):

Aslan writes in clear, concise and attractive English. He is intelligent and has an uncommon ability both to marshal and contextualise seemingly random facts, and is skilful at condensing complex ideas into short, effortless paragraphs. But despite his claims to high scholarship, he is at heart a popular historian. Even his end-notes are fun. The surface message of his book is simple. He repudiates the ‘humanisation of God’, by which he means man’s historical desire to portray him in his own image —to give him a face, eyes, hair, hands, feet, a tongue, lips, even a womb (Job 38:29) and bowels (Jeremiah 31:20). . . . . . . Aslan has no time for any of this, but considers it an aberration borne of human arrogance that began when man started putting fences round animals. Prehistoric man, he argues, worshipped animals as spirits; but farming subjugated the beasts and so man made God in his own image. Islam, according to Aslan, is innocent of all this. References in the Quran to God’s eyes, hands, face and shin are to be read metaphorically. Isn’t this also true of the Bible?

Waugh spices up his meal with some gratuitous snark, which of course affords me a little Schadenfreude:

As Aslan’s commentary passes from French and Spanish cave drawings to the temples of Göbekli Tepe, and from ancient Egyptian animists to the monotheistic Yahwists, it becomes increasingly obvious to the reader that his impatience is growing; that the scholarly impartiality he vaunted so famously in his interview on Fox TV is starting to disintegrate and that he is now bursting out of his chrysalis. He is an ambitious man who enjoys the limelight. He has already played many parts — Christian, Muslim, businessman, sociologist, lecturer, editor, presenter, producer, public intellectual, scholar, historian, creative writing tutor and performing clown. Now it looks as though he wants to become a guru. . . . If Aslan is hoping to found a new religion based upon this ancient wisdom and his own charismatic personality he may succeed. He is after all articulate, handsome and a keen self-publicist, who already appears to have a following of sorts. If he plays his cards right he could be wearing togas and flying around in a private jet in five years’ time.

It’s a staple of atheist writing that man made God rather than the other way round, but now Aslan seems to adhere to that too:

I don’t think it would be spoiling the story (it’s not that kind of book) if I revealed Aslan’s conclusion: ‘God,’ he writes three pages from the end, ‘did not make us in his image; nor did we simply make God in ours. Rather we are the image of God in the world — not in form or likeness, but in essence.’ This he describes as a personal ‘epiphany’, arrived at through his ‘long, and admittedly circuitous, spiritual journey’. Only now does he reveal to his readers that the history contained in the first 166 pages of his book is a ‘mirror’ of his own ‘faith-journey’. His title, God: A Human History, might just as well have been God: A History of Me. ‘The entire reason we have a cognitive impulse to think of God as a divine reflection of ourselves,’ he writes, ‘is because we are, every one of us, God.’ And so this extraordinary book, which started as an informative history of an idea, transforms itself into a self-help manual and an autobiographical consecration, delivered as a sermon from the pulpit of the author’s personal epiphany. ‘God,’ he writes, ‘is not the creator of everything that exists. God is everything that exists’ — an idea which leads him inexorably to his final remarks: ‘So then, make your choice. Believe in God or not. Either way, take a lesson from Adam and Eve and eat the forbidden fruit. Do not fear God. You are God.’ Aslan’s theology, as well he knows, is not original. It is called pantheism — an ancient belief that God exists through his creation — that the creator and that which he has created are indivisible.

Waugh continues with a potted history of pantheism, and then winds up wondering about something that’s struck me as well. In repudiating the tradition of Islam, in which the Qur’an sees Allah as a real being with real feelings, and in espousing a form of pantheism for which, after all all religions can be equally right, Aslan is turning himself into an apostate: a Maajid Nawaz of America. Dare he go to the Grand Mosque of Mecca and proclaim that the Qur’an espouses a man-made God? I don’t think so, for his head would soon be lonely for his body. But I think Muslims see Aslan as a useful idiot, conciliatory rather than “strident”, and so will leave him alone—as long as he stays away from Iran or Saudi Arabia.

If you want to see him discuss his book on MSNBC (oy, my kishkas!), click on the screenshot and then go to the video. You can see one reason why he’s taking this line: he argues that dehumanizing God not only gives us a “deeper spirituality,” but defuses some of the conflicts between people, preventing us from “dehumanizing” each other. That’s pure Karen Armstrong: “we’re all the same and we’re all love and yay! good stuff.” He’s trying to reconfigure religion in a way that he thinks will make him even more beloved, and, as Waugh notes, a guru in a toga. I don’t for a minute think he believes what he says.

But if every one of us, including yours truly, is God, why did Aslan block me on Twitter? He’s blocking God.

