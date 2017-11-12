Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some butterfly photos from reader Mark Jones. I have no indication where he lives, but perhaps you can guess from the species. His notes are indented:

A few more butterfly shots you might like. I don’t know if I just don’t get out enough, but certain butterflies of my childhood don’t seem so common any more. I haven’t seen a single Red Admiral locally this year at all, and they used to be all over the place. On the other hand Meadow Browns, Gatekeepers and Speckled Woods have been omnipresent.

A Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) amongst the barley at the edge of a field.

A Small White (Pieris rapae) taking off from lavender.

The only Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) I’ve managed to capture this year. This shot really shows off the leaf-like wings at rest.

Some Common Blues (Polyommatus icarus), which I think are gorgeous.

One of the few Peacocks (Aglais io) I’ve seen this year.

Another Small White (Pieris rapae), staring us out.

A Painted Lady (Vanessa cardui).

