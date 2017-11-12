People: send in your photos if you got ’em!

Today we have some butterfly photos from reader Mark Jones. I have no indication where he lives, but perhaps you can guess from the species. His notes are indented:

A few more butterfly shots you might like. I don’t know if I just don’t get out enough, but certain butterflies of my childhood don’t seem so common any more. I haven’t seen a single Red Admiral locally this year at all, and they used to be all over the place. On the other hand Meadow Browns, Gatekeepers and Speckled Woods have been omnipresent.

A Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) amongst the barley at the edge of a field.