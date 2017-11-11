Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, November 11, 2017: 99 years after the Armistice that ended World War I. Google has celebrated with a Doodle:
as well as one to celebrate Poland Independence Day :
In honor of the Armistice, there are celebrations or memorials in the US, Poland, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the UK, and the Commonwealth, including New Zealand. It’s also National Sundae Day, even though it’s Saturday.
On this day in 1675, Gottfried Leibniz demonstrated the use of integral calculus as a way to determine the area under the graph y = ƒ(x). Two people were hanged on this day: Nat Turner (1831) for inciting a slave rebellion, and the Australian “bushranger” Ned Kelly, hanged in Melbourne in 1880. I had no idea who Ned Kelly was, but his Wikipedia entry is HUGE. He must be some sort of national icon in Australia. On this day in 1864, Union general William Tecumseh Sherman started burning down Atlanta before beginning his destructive march to the sea. And, of course, on this day in 1918, Germany signed an armistice agreement with the allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne, France. In 1940 Hitler, to humiliate the French, made them sign their surrender in the same railway car at the same location. On November 11, 1921, President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. On this day in 1992, the Anglican Church voted to allow women to become priests. We’re still waiting on the Vatican. . . . Finally, in 2004, Nobel Laureate and terrorist Yasser Arafat was confirmed dead by the PLO, with Mahmou Abbas becoming the PLO chairman.
Notables born on this day include Paracelsus (1493), Fyodor Dostoyevesky (1821), Édouard Vuillard (1868), George S. Patton (1885), Rabbit Maranville (1891), Kurt Vonnegut (1922), Barbara Boxer (1940), Demi Moore (1962), and Leonardo DiCaprio (1974). Here are two nice paintings by Vuillard:
Note that as per my theory (whch is mine), the cat is not painted at all well, even though Monsieur Duret looks fine. Why can’t artists paint cats?
Those who fell asleep on this day (or were forcibly put to sleep) include Nat Turner and Ned Kelly (see above), Søren Kierkegaard (1885), Jerome Kern (1945), Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley (1972), and Yasser Arafat (see above).
I am told that Hili has matured so much, and Andrzej and she have developed such a close mutual understanding, that their dialogues will become more obscure to the reader. Malgorzata explained the one below: “Andrzej has something important to discuss with the Editor-in-Chief. But the laughing Editor is not in the mood for any serious talks.”
A: We have to talk seriously.Hili: You must be joking.
Ja: Musimy poważnie porozmawiać.
Hili: Chyba żartujesz.
And some tweets sent by readers. Charleen forwarded this athletic calico cat:
Three tw**ts shamelessly cribbed from Heather Hastie. I wonder if someone lives in that house. . .
Which is the model, and which the mimic? And what order of insects is the mimic in?
This is one small pig!
And from Matthew, a fantastic prize:
NOTHING I saw called it Armistice Day. Maybe it’s me, but …
We all know here in the US what name it is given… I like to think….
Now I have to go read about why, same as with Thanksgiving every year and never get to the bottom of it.
There’s something heathenish about it, this questioning of the current holidays….
It is confusing. Probably because they confiscated Armistice Day for Veterans Day around 1954. They also tried to make a normal 3 day holiday out of the thing and that really pissed off some people. So the fact that they moved it back to the proper day, Nov. 11 kind of tell us this is a WWI day and not just Vets day. They did the same thing with the Unknown soldiers grave as they now pop one in from each war. Additionally, the fact that we also have Memorial Day add more confusion. Hope this helps clear it up.
You don’t know Ned Kelly? Off you go to watch Mick Jagger in the 1970 movie, or at least have a listen to Fotheringay sing his ballad:
Sandy Denny RIP
A three story house around 800 years old. I would say they use to know how to build them. I’m guessing the windows and rain gutter were later additions. We’ll call it a fixer upper. High class housing from the dark ages.
The top picture is the model. The bottom picture is the mimic. The mimic is in the order coleoptera. It’s a thanasimis formicarius. I had seen that and someone mentioned the word beetle so I had a little help. Still somewhat difficult to confirm which was which and the specifics. At least I think that’s correct.
That old house is now known as “la Maison de Jeanne” in the town of Sévérac-le-Château
The town is built on the south slope of a steep hill with a castle [also 12th century] atop the hill. I read that the overhang is to minimise tax which is based on ground floor area – I doubt it! There seems to be a few “la Maison de Jeanne”‘s dotted around France – I assume places were renamed after an 1980s film of that exact name for some reason – pour le tourisme?
Here are some interior shots of the house:
https://decouvrir.blog.tourisme-aveyron.com/culture-2/je-suis-entree-dans-la-plus-vieille-maison-de-severac-le-chateau
From that page I gather the ground floor [red double doors to the right] was the stable. The property appears to be unoccupied – it’s part of a daily, ‘cept for Wednesday, tourism board medieval walking tour with a couple of filles play acting.
Yesterday’ illustration, a painting by Hogarth, had a beautifully painted and observed cat.