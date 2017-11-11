Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Saturday, November 11, 2017: 99 years after the Armistice that ended World War I. Google has celebrated with a Doodle:

as well as one to celebrate Poland Independence Day :

In honor of the Armistice, there are celebrations or memorials in the US, Poland, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the UK, and the Commonwealth, including New Zealand. It’s also National Sundae Day, even though it’s Saturday.

On this day in 1675, Gottfried Leibniz demonstrated the use of integral calculus as a way to determine the area under the graph y = ƒ(x). Two people were hanged on this day: Nat Turner (1831) for inciting a slave rebellion, and the Australian “bushranger” Ned Kelly, hanged in Melbourne in 1880. I had no idea who Ned Kelly was, but his Wikipedia entry is HUGE. He must be some sort of national icon in Australia. On this day in 1864, Union general William Tecumseh Sherman started burning down Atlanta before beginning his destructive march to the sea. And, of course, on this day in 1918, Germany signed an armistice agreement with the allies in a railroad car in the forest of Compiègne, France. In 1940 Hitler, to humiliate the French, made them sign their surrender in the same railway car at the same location. On November 11, 1921, President Warren Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknowns in Arlington National Cemetery. On this day in 1992, the Anglican Church voted to allow women to become priests. We’re still waiting on the Vatican. . . . Finally, in 2004, Nobel Laureate and terrorist Yasser Arafat was confirmed dead by the PLO, with Mahmou Abbas becoming the PLO chairman.

Notables born on this day include Paracelsus (1493), Fyodor Dostoyevesky (1821), Édouard Vuillard (1868), George S. Patton (1885), Rabbit Maranville (1891), Kurt Vonnegut (1922), Barbara Boxer (1940), Demi Moore (1962), and Leonardo DiCaprio (1974). Here are two nice paintings by Vuillard:

Note that as per my theory (whch is mine), the cat is not painted at all well, even though Monsieur Duret looks fine. Why can’t artists paint cats?

Those who fell asleep on this day (or were forcibly put to sleep) include Nat Turner and Ned Kelly (see above), Søren Kierkegaard (1885), Jerome Kern (1945), Allman Brothers bassist Berry Oakley (1972), and Yasser Arafat (see above).

I am told that Hili has matured so much, and Andrzej and she have developed such a close mutual understanding, that their dialogues will become more obscure to the reader. Malgorzata explained the one below: “Andrzej has something important to discuss with the Editor-in-Chief. But the laughing Editor is not in the mood for any serious talks.”

A: We have to talk seriously. Hili: You must be joking.

In Polish:

Ja: Musimy poważnie porozmawiać.

Hili: Chyba żartujesz.

And some tweets sent by readers. Charleen forwarded this athletic calico cat:

🎈😽🎈😻🎈😸🎈😽🎈😻🎈

Staying in shape during the cold season … 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZDcVMU4ft6 — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) November 9, 2017

Three tw**ts shamelessly cribbed from Heather Hastie. I wonder if someone lives in that house. . .

The oldest house in Aveyron, France; built some time in the 13th Century. pic.twitter.com/AOfhtDKYxL — Architecture (@archpics) November 8, 2017

Which is the model, and which the mimic? And what order of insects is the mimic in?

Time to check out this amazing velvet ant #mimicry! Shot at Borneo Bootcamp. pic.twitter.com/JRL1IumXCA — Nicky Bay (@singaporemacro) November 8, 2017

This is one small pig!

What the heck is you?! pic.twitter.com/CMzStaY1bV — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) November 8, 2017

And from Matthew, a fantastic prize:

The greatest thing that’s ever happened. pic.twitter.com/lD24ae3xu4 — David J. McCutcheon (@ZoopSoul) November 10, 2017