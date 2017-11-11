Reader Mark Sturtevant sent some diverse photos from his Ikea Cabinet of Mystery.

About a year ago I had posted pictures showing a few specimens from my “Cabinet of Mystery” (from Ikea!). It is once again time open its glass paneled doors and peer inside for more oddities and curiosities.

We begin with a fossil that I picked up while on a class field trip to the famous Mazon Creek formation in Illinois. This site contains ironstone nodules with numerous fossils from the Carboniferous period. I found it pretty much impossible to split these nodules successfully, but there were many that were already split open by the regional freeze-thaw cycle, revealing whatever there was to reveal. Anyway, this large fossil leaf is from a seed fern known as Neuropteris. I found several of these, plus other kinds of ferns and horsetail fossils. All pretty common. Animal fossils are also known from this site, including some very famous ones. One observant member of our class found a horseshoe crab fossil!

Next we have an ammonite. I had long ago misplaced information about this purchased fossil, but a quick search online identifies it as a Cretaceous species named Discoscaphites. These are famous for their pearlescent surface, which one can see here. I suspect that what is going on is that the outer layers have been removed, revealing the pretty inner layer of the shell.

The next picture is a belemnite shell. Like the ammonites, these were cephalopods with a shell, but this piece is the rear-most tip of a larger shell which was elsewhere quite thin and so not often preserved. When a teenager, I convinced my parents to let me join an extended school-sponsored summer field trip. We hiked and camped through most of the major parks in Wyoming and South Dakota, and at an enormous and isolated hogback ridge formation in Wyoming we came across a huge deposit of belemnite fossils. I would be surprised to learn that kids get to go on field trips like that any more. It was amazing (and at times a little dangerous), but I thought it was an important part of growing up.

Back to some more purchased fossils. Next is a set of Eocene fossil bird footprints that are from the Green River formation in Utah.

Following that, the next fossil appears to be a crane fly, also from the Green River formation.

I like to collect fossils, and the next picture is a mystery fossil that my oldest son had collected when we lived in Flagstaff Arizona. The geology of Flagstaff is a complex. Right in the town you can drive by road cuts containing sandstone layers that date to the Permian and Triassic periods, and at various places there are much older deposits. Anyway, my son picked up this specimen while hiking in the forest in the back of our house. Note that one side is convex and the other is concave, and there are different textures on the two sides. The fossil could be something rather mundane like a shelled animal (Brachiopod?), but I don’t know of any species like this. I am wondering if it is a scute (a kind of bony dermal plate) from a reptile. Phytosaurs were Permian reptiles that were convergent on crocodiles, as shown here, and they had bony scutes. I know there are large bone beds of Phytosaurs just outside of town.

Not all treasures in my Cabinet of Mystery are fossils. The human skull in the next picture is one of the main prizes. I have always called it ‘Uncle Herbert’ for some reason, and I do suspect it to be from a male because of certain craniofacial features like the brow ridges and squarish eye orbits. In any case it was an amazing gift from my very generous parents. They were teachers, and so growing up we always had catalogs from Carolina Biological Supply around the house, and I was always poring through them and bringing up this or that cool thing. There were many Christmas mornings when I would awake to find a special box from CBS sitting under our Xmas tree. These might include things like embalmed animals for dissection, or insects for mounting. But one special morning there was a box that contained… dear Uncle Herbert.

Another item from CBS is shown in the next picture. This is a lump of tar from the famous La Brea tar pits, containing a beetle which I suspect is a species of water scavenger beetle. The La Brea tar pits are a system of tar seeps in the middle of Los Angeles, California. These seeps have been trapping animals and plants of all sorts for tens of thousands of years. Although their more famous victims include numerous saber-toothed cats and mammoths, they will ensnare anything. I don’t know how old this specimen is, but it is supposed to be ancient and the chunk of tar is as light as a feather, not sticky at all, and it smells like a plain rock.

Finally, we finish with a fossil tooth from an Albertosaurus, which is a smaller relative of T. rex. Dinosaurs would regularly shed their teeth and replace them with new ones, and Albertosaur teeth are presumably fairly abundant in some sites as I have seen a lot of these in rock shops.