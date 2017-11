I’ve been waiting a while for this special edition of Simon’s Cat to be posted on YouTube. It’s not only the first full-length cartoon (13 minutes), but also, as I recall, the first one in color. For that, and for its content, it gets its own Caturday Felid spot.

Simon’s Cat gets his paw stung by a bee, and then it’s off to the vet for treatment. Cat-owning readers will be familiar with the rest of the drill:

All’s well that ends well.