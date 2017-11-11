Another word I hate

As I recall, I heard this on the NBC Evening News the other night, and again on National Public Radio this morning. It is a dreadful word:
IMPACTFUL
Yes, some dictionaries have it, like Merriam Webster online, which defines it like this: “having a forceful impact; producing a marked impression (impactful song lyrics, impactful humanitarian efforts)”
But seriously, does it sound good to say that “I found War and Peace to be a very impactful novel”, or “I heard Taylor Swift’s latest album that dropped today, and it was really impactful”? (There’s another bad word in there.) Is there any sentence in which that word sounds good?
Further, the word is imprecise, for it doesn’t really say anything about the nature of the impact. Was it good or bad? How did it affect you or the situation? It’s less precise to say, for instance, that “the last several paragraphs of The Dead were very impactful” than to say even that “the last several paragraphs of The Dead were deeply moving.”
Checking the online Oxford English Dictionary at the University of Chicago Library, my go-to source for words, I didn’t even find the goddam word:
It’s time to ditch this odious bit of English, chucking it in the bin with “grow” as a transitive verb not referring to plants, and “at that point in time” as a replacement for “at that time” or “then”.
I wholeheartedly concur with you on this!
The only thing impacted is your wisdom teeth.
I checked OED as well.. doesn’t exist. I agree awful word…does not serve any true English grammatical purpose…but I’m English and understand language adapts…and dare I say it evolves…but not in this case.. not fit…
“Eating too much cheese can be highly impactful.”
Sir, I doff my hat to you. Well put.
One is well advised to take a couple of magnesium tablets at the same time that one anticipates consuming a bountiful bulk of cheese, so as to arrive at a meaningfully moving and peaceful pact with cheese.
Also, I reasonably assume that, in this context, it is most desirable to be “pactful,” eh? (“Packed-full”?!?)
Oxford in macOS does seem to have it now:
http://d.pr/i/UyOVhD
Thankfully – I once spent ages searching for the correct derivative of “impact.”
Yes, language evolves. Changes we initially dislike become normal and accepted. It has been happening since language began, I am sure. It is always amazing to me how certain new words and phrases can be so negatively impactful on people; how can people hate a word or phrase so much? Of course I am no different. For example I hate the use of ‘terror’ for ‘terrorism’, and ‘mis-spoke’ for ‘lied’.
You kids, get off my lawn! (I.e., +1)
‘Fake facts’ for disagreeable facts is not impactful.
Time is the great wheat/chaff separator. One may only hope that much of the business-speak, lol-speak, and millennial-speak will be consigned to the dustbin of language. However, I must admit I am a great fan of those far-out hippie phrases and 1920’s flapper/Bertie Wooster slang. This may be due to the fact that I love those two periods, but I’m willing to admit I would probably have hated it had I existed during either.
Not to mention “mis-spoke myself”😬
You are quite correct. What would our language be if no new words were ever permitted? perhaps we should all just grunt at each other.
Yes but some new words aren’t odious. And odious words don’t generally get adopted if there’s a better alternative.
I think the word has its place, as in ‘I had to have an enema. My stool was really impactful’. I don’t think it’s appropriated to use it when describing the work of James Joyce. Taylor Swift, on the other hand…
The enema itself may be impactful, but surely the stool would be impacted (both in consistency and by diet).
Taylor Swift can be impactful like a fortnight of constipation. I’ll give you that.
Can’t you just say you were constipated?
You grow tired of impactful?
Merriam-Webster also has a “words at play” site, which offers a more forgiving assessment:
https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/impactful-is-a-real-word
The correct word is “affect.”
Awful! I even hate impact as a verb. Whatever happened to “affect”, y’all??
Many people (perhaps most) don’t know the difference between ‘affect’ and ‘effect’.
‘Impact’ or ‘impacted’ makes me think of a vertebra or other bone ‘impact fracture’, that kind of thing. ‘Affect’ and ‘effect’ can be even more confused by thinking of ‘afferent’ and ‘efferent’ neurological defects. A parallel world is evoked by terms like “Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect” (aka RAPD), yes, that does exist, not kidding!
And even “affect” can come across as vague and mealy-mouthed. “If you have been affected by anything in this programme, our website contains details of organisations that may be able to help” is a frequent accompaniment to anything remotely challenging on the BBC. It becomes quite annoying after a bit.
You could say impactful is a mouthful of nothing.
That word sucks.
As for the other word : Don’t you know? [sarcasm on] Hate Has No Home Here! The sign on my lawn SCOLDS you for using that dirty word! [sarcasm … eh, let’s leave it running and see what happens]
Jerry, I would not like to infringe on your pet peeves, but I never heard or read the word ‘impactful’ before this post. I hope that might be a small consolation?
You’re lucky! I heard it twice within about 15 hours!
I will just ‘drop’ impactempty to mean the opposite.
Bob, get offa my lawn🤓
“Impact” in its various forms is so often misused – loved your post, nodding in agreement!
It’s a terrible word. Is this another one commonly seen in postmodern studies? I still haven’t forgotten “optimalization” from this tripe: https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/10/20/postmodernism-and-its-effect-on-politics-and-prose/
Tripe. That’s a word I enjoy using in this manner.
The verbed noun that currently galls me is “tasked,” though it does seem to have a more legitimate history than my ears care to accept.
Verbed adjectives can get even stranger, e.g., “Sex weirds relationships.”