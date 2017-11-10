We have a miscellany today, and the readers’ notes are indented. First, from reader Tim Anderson in Australia, an animal I didn’t know existed:

This is a shingleback lizard (Tilaqua rugosa), named for obvious reasons. It is fairly common in inland areas of eastern Australia. In common with many lizard species, it has the ability to shed its tail if attacked by a predator (the shed tail’s muscles carry on like a pork chop while the residual lizard disappears into the surroundings to grow a new tail). In the shingleback’s case, as you can see, the head end and the tail end look remarkably similar, which suggests an adaptation that increases the lizard’s chances of survival by enticing the predator to attack the wrong end. In any case, this fella was disinclined to have anything to do with me and rushed off into the undergrowth at a speed that is unusual for a reptile of this type.

A pugnacious squirrel from reader B. Wilson, and, sadly, I’ve lost the notes and don’t know the species, though I think it’s a fox squirrel. If the photographer could send them in, I’ll post them.

This photo is ripe for a caption; supply one if you’re feeling feisty!

From Stephen Barnard in Idaho we get a red-tailed hawk dining on a freshly killed a meadow vole:

A theropod (Buteo jamaicensis) eating a primitive mammal (Microtus pennsylvanicus). Red-tailed Hawks like to perch on the irrigation wheel lines. They offer good views of substantial areas. The hawk can swoop down for a quick kill — much more relaxing than soaring and diving, and the apparatus makes for fine dining. The number of hawk poops on the wheel attests to the frequency of its use. This particular hawk is pretty tame. It hangs around the house.

Reader Snowy Owl sends some photographic harbingers of winter, called “a.m. walk”:

Canadian reader Roger Latour, who sent his photographic plates of maple keys before, now adds some lovely leaf photos:

A plate showing the leaves of the maples that will be included in my upcoming book. No names! Though I’ll make sure to send you the plate with all the latin binomials when I’m done with the work…These are basically the maples (genus Acer) that grow in Montréal, natives and exotic species, naturally or cultivated. I’m pretty sure all of these are to be found in Chicago!