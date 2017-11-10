Readers’ wildlife photos

We have a miscellany today, and the readers’ notes are indented. First, from reader Tim Anderson in Australia, an animal I didn’t know existed:

This is a shingleback lizard (Tilaqua rugosa), named for obvious reasons. It is fairly common in inland areas of eastern Australia. In common with many lizard species, it has the ability to shed its tail if attacked by a predator (the shed tail’s muscles carry on like a pork chop while the residual lizard disappears into the surroundings to grow a new tail).
In the shingleback’s case, as you can see, the head end and the tail end look remarkably similar, which suggests an adaptation that increases the lizard’s chances of survival by enticing the predator to attack the wrong end. In any case, this fella was disinclined to have anything to do with me and rushed off into the undergrowth at a speed that is unusual for a reptile of this type.

A pugnacious squirrel from reader B. Wilson, and, sadly, I’ve lost the notes and don’t know the species, though I think it’s a fox squirrel. If the photographer could send them in, I’ll post them.

This photo is ripe for a caption; supply one if you’re feeling feisty!

From Stephen Barnard in Idaho we get a red-tailed hawk dining on a freshly killed a meadow vole:

A theropod (Buteo jamaicensis) eating a primitive mammal (Microtus pennsylvanicus).

Red-tailed Hawks like to perch on the irrigation wheel lines. They offer good views of substantial areas. The hawk can swoop down for a quick kill — much more relaxing than soaring and diving, and the apparatus makes for fine dining. The number of hawk poops on the wheel attests to the frequency of its use. This particular hawk is pretty tame. It hangs around the house.

Reader Snowy Owl sends some photographic harbingers of winter, called “a.m. walk”:

Canadian reader Roger Latour, who sent his photographic plates of maple keys before, now adds some lovely leaf photos:

A plate showing the leaves of the maples that will be included in my upcoming book. No names! Though I’ll make sure to send you the plate with all the latin binomials when I’m done with the work…These are basically the maples (genus Acer) that grow in Montréal, natives and exotic species, naturally or cultivated. I’m pretty sure all of these are to be found in Chicago!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 10, 2017 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, mammals, photography, plants, reptiles. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Personal favorites- maple and RT hawks – another WEIT miracle!

    Reply
  2. Jeff Rankin
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    “This photo is ripe for a caption; supply one if you’re feeling feisty!”

    Put ’em up, put ’em up! Which one of ya furst?!

    (youtube.com/watch?v=4trn2lJxl00)

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:12 am | Permalink

      +1

      HA! I heard Bert Lahr in my head saying exactly that when I saw the picture!

      Reply
  3. E.A. Blair
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    This photo is ripe for a caption; supply one if you’re feeling feisty!”

    “You will get my hazelnuts when you pry them from my cold, dead paws!”

    Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    2nd row, 2nd leaf: I would never have ID’d that as a maple leaf

    Reply
  5. Merilee
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos, Snowy Owl!

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Oops! How did that get in there? (But it looks like a Japanese maple).

    Reply
  7. Diana MacPherson
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Squirrel caption: “What time is it? Who turned on the lights? Where’s my blankie?”

    Reply
  8. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    I think the squirrel is holding a tiny cell phone, so…
    “Damn! Why do I always do the duck face when I take a selfy?”

    Reply
  9. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 10, 2017 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    Shingleback lizard reminds me of one of those double-ender sailboats. They’re great in a following sea, but from a distance it’s tough to tell which direction they’re headed.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: