Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, November 10, 2017, and it looks to be the coldest day since last winter, perhaps with some snow. (In fact, a few flakes were falling as I walked to work.) The temperature outside now is 21° F (-6° C), and the high today will be only 33° F (1° C) It’s therefore an appropriate day for National Vanilla Cupcake Day (oy!). But I won’t eat one: no flavor.

On this day in 1871, the journalist Henry Morton Stanley, after a long search, at last found the lost explorer and missionary, Dr David Livingstone. They encountered each other at Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika, with Stanley greeting Livingston with the famous words, “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?”However, Wikipedia says this may be a fabrication:

Henry Morton Stanley had been sent to find him by the New York Herald newspaper in 1869. He found Livingstone in the town of Ujiji on the shores of Lake Tanganyika on 10 November 1871, greeting him with the now famous words “Dr. Livingstone, I presume?” Livingstone responded, “Yes”, and then “I feel thankful that I am here to welcome you.” These famous words may have been a fabrication, as Stanley later tore out the pages of this encounter in his diary. Even Livingstone’s account of this encounter does not mention these words. However, the phrase appears in a New York Herald editorial dated 10 August 1872, and the Encyclopædia Britannica and the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography both quote it without questioning its veracity. The words are famous because of their perceived humor, Livingstone being the only other white person for hundreds of miles. Stanley’s book suggests that it was really because of embarrassment, because he did not dare to embrace him.

Livingston died in 1873 of malaria and dysentery. On November 10, 1918, a cable was sent to the Western Union office in Nova Scotia, and then forwarded to Ottawa and Washington D.C., informing officials that fighting in Europe would stop on November 11 at 11 a.m. (11/11/11). Tomorrow, then, is Armistice Day. On this day in 1963, National Educational Television, later to become PBS, first broadcast Sesame Street. On November 11, 1975, the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior with the loss of all 29 crew. That incident was, of course, memorialized in Gordon Lightfoot’s song. I love Lightfoot, but am not a big fan of this song. However, for the record, here it is (his voice, as usual, is mellow and superb):

On November 10, 1983, Bill Gates introduced Windows 1.0; exactly six years later, the Germans began to tear down the Berlin Wall.

Notables born on this day include William Hogarth (1697), Friedrich Schiller (1759), Mikhail Kalashnikov (1919; invented the AK-47), Richard Burton (1925), Ann Reinking (1949, almost my age), and Neil Gaiman (1960).

Hogarth did paint some cats, most notably in his famous portrait of The Graham Children (1742).

Look closely behind the boy, and you’ll see this cat hungrily eyeing a bird:

And here’s Richard Burton’s grave that I photographed a few years ago in Switzerland. I visited with someone who was a great admirer of his:

Notables who fell asleep on this day include Arthur Rimbaud (1891), Ken Kesey (2001), Norman Mailer (2007), and Miriam Makeba (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej, no fan of postmodernism, explains the “discipline” to Hili. The words “philosophy of aristocrats” are the translation of a Polish phrase that Malgorzata explains like this: “Aristocracy as a social class thought about themselves as a ‘creme de la creme’. Self-appointed ‘aristocrats of spirit’ think about themselves as most sophisticated of all “intellectuals”—at least these people, full of pretensions to be the most sublime intellectual being are called so in Polish. It’s not a complimentary name.

Hili: What is postmodernism? A: It’s a philosophy of aristocrats of spirit after being translated three times by Google translator.

In Polish:

Hili: Co to jest ten postmodernizm?

Ja: Filozofia arystokratów ducha po trzykrotnym przepuszczeniu przez tłumacza Google.

Matthew sent a “spot the grasshopper” tweet. This one is too easy to be a “spot the” post, but the camouflage is still remarkable:

Here’s a planthopper nymph, tweet courtesy of reader Blue (this is not David Attenborough’s own account):

and a “good cat mommy” sent by reader Charleen:

Finally, this etching was sent in by reader Roger:

I found this 1646 Etching by artist Wenceslaus Hollar (1607 – 1677), who was born in Prague and died in London. On the plate is engraved “Dobrá kočzka která nemlsá/ Dass ist eine gǔtte Khatz, die nicht nascht.” This is said to mean “A good cat is not greedy.” Reproduction from the British Museum.