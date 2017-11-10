Favorite fiction of the last 200 years

I was talking to my friend Tim last night, and told him I’d come upon a Guardian list of novels that everyone should have read before leaving college, and that the list included Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (seriously?) as well as Lord of the Rings (a good and entertaining read, but not nearly as worthwhile as Tolstoy, who wasn’t on the list). I can’t find the link now, but so be it.

I’m a sucker for such lists, as from them I’ve found some great books, but they can also include some clunkers. (I have read that Harry Potter book, by the way: an undergrad in my lab and I decided to exchange book recommendations: she’d read a book of my choosing and I’d read one of hers. Her choice for me was Harry Potter, mine for her was D. H. Lawrence’s Sons and Lovers. I read her choice [meh]; she didn’t read mine! I also read Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in high school, and loved them.)

Tim and I, considering ourselves well read, of course criticized the Guardian‘s choices, and that led us to exchange lists of our favorite 20 works of fiction of the last 200 years. We would each make our own list before reading the other’s. So here are my favorites, which I just jotted down without thinking too much. Tim’s list is below mine, and it’s surprising to see how much coincidence there is. Of course we both went to the same college, and we’ve known each other and discussed books for years, but still . . .

Remember, these are lists of our favorite books, necessarily the best books, though of course there will be considerable overlap. For example, Tender is the Night is not a perfect book by any means, suffering from a bizarre narrative break in the middle, but the prose and story are lovely, and I love good prose.

My list (not in any particular order)

Dubliners (especially “The Dead”) James Joyce* The Tin Drum (Gunter Grass) Native Son (Richard Wright) A House for Mr. Biswas (V. S. Naipal)* The Sun Also Rises (Ernest Hemingway) Anna Karenina (Tolstoy)* The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (Mark Twain)* Middlemarch (George Eliot) Crime and Punishment (Dostoevsky) The Remains of the Day (Kazuo Ishiguro) A Hundred Years of Solitude (Gabriel García Márquez)* The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (Carson McCullers) Midnight’s Children (Salman Rushdie) The Master and Margarita (Mikhail Bulgakov) Winesburg, Ohio (Sherwood Anderson) Tender is the Night (F. Scott Fitzgerald)* The Sound and the Fury (William Faulkner) The Raj Quartet (Paul Scott; four books, but I’d include the sequel Staying On, which belongs with the others) Invisible Man (Ralph Ellison)* Blood Meridian (Cormac McCarthy)

If I could add one more from modern times, it would be Pat Barker’s Regeneration Trilogy. Also, Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go is a close second to The Remains of the Day. I also note that I chose three works of “magical fiction”: the Bulgakov, Garcia Márquez, and Rushdie.

Tim’s List (in alphabetical order by author)

Sonny’s Blues (James Baldwin) Death Comes for the Archbishop (Willa Cather) Heart of Darkness (Joseph Conrad) Invisible Man (Ralph Ellison) Absalom, Absalom (William Falkner) Tender Is the Night (F. Scott Fitzgerald) The Overcoat (Nikolai Gogol) For Whom the Bell Tolls (Ernest Hemingway) Their Eyes Were Watching God (Zora Neale Hurston) The Dead (James Joyce) The Feast of the Goat (Mario Vargas Llosa) One Hundred Years of Solitude (Gabriel Garcia Marquez) Member of the Wedding (Carson McCullers) Moby-Dick (Herman Melville) Beloved (Toni Morrison) A House for Mr. Biswas (V.S. Naipul) Complete Stories of Flannery O’Connor The Year of the Death of Ricardo Reis (José Saramago) Anna Karenina (Leo Tolstoy) Huckleberry Finn (Mark Twain)

The books we have in common are indicated by asterisks on my list; fully seven of the twenty were shared, and even more authors were shared.

One final note: I had a hard time choosing between Carson McCullers’s books Member of the Wedding and The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. Both are terrific, but Tim and I chose alternatives.

You know what to do now; make your own list (top five, maybe?), criticize or laud our choices, and so on. Clearly, the coincidence of the lists above means that we’ve learned about books either from each other or from our teachers.