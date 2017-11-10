Favorite fiction of the last 200 years

I was talking to my friend Tim last night, and told him I’d come upon a Guardian list of novels that everyone should have read before leaving college, and that the list included Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (seriously?) as well as Lord of the Rings (a good and entertaining read, but not nearly as worthwhile as Tolstoy, who wasn’t on the list). I can’t find the link now, but so be it.
I’m a sucker for such lists, as from them I’ve found some great books, but they can also include some clunkers. (I have read that Harry Potter book, by the way: an undergrad in my lab and I decided to exchange book recommendations: she’d read a book of my choosing and I’d read one of hers. Her choice for me was Harry Potter, mine for her was D. H. Lawrence’s Sons and Lovers. I read her choice [meh]; she didn’t read mine! I also read Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in high school, and loved them.)
Tim and I, considering ourselves well read, of course criticized the Guardian‘s choices, and that led us to exchange lists of our favorite 20 works of fiction of the last 200 years. We would each make our own list before reading the other’s. So here are my favorites, which I just jotted down without thinking too much. Tim’s list is below mine, and it’s surprising to see how much coincidence there is. Of course we both went to the same college, and we’ve known each other and discussed books for years, but still . . .
Remember, these are lists of our favorite books, necessarily the best books, though of course there will be considerable overlap. For example, Tender is the Night is not a perfect book by any means, suffering from a bizarre narrative break in the middle, but the prose and story are lovely, and I love good prose.
My list (not in any particular order)
- Dubliners (especially “The Dead”) James Joyce*
- The Tin Drum (Gunter Grass)
- Native Son (Richard Wright)
- A House for Mr. Biswas (V. S. Naipal)*
- The Sun Also Rises (Ernest Hemingway)
- Anna Karenina (Tolstoy)*
- The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (Mark Twain)*
- Middlemarch (George Eliot)
- Crime and Punishment (Dostoevsky)
- The Remains of the Day (Kazuo Ishiguro)
- A Hundred Years of Solitude (Gabriel García Márquez)*
- The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (Carson McCullers)
- Midnight’s Children (Salman Rushdie)
- The Master and Margarita (Mikhail Bulgakov)
- Winesburg, Ohio (Sherwood Anderson)
- Tender is the Night (F. Scott Fitzgerald)*
- The Sound and the Fury (William Faulkner)
- The Raj Quartet (Paul Scott; four books, but I’d include the sequel Staying On, which belongs with the others)
- Invisible Man (Ralph Ellison)*
- Blood Meridian (Cormac McCarthy)
If I could add one more from modern times, it would be Pat Barker’s Regeneration Trilogy. Also, Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go is a close second to The Remains of the Day. I also note that I chose three works of “magical fiction”: the Bulgakov, Garcia Márquez, and Rushdie.
Tim’s List (in alphabetical order by author)
- Sonny’s Blues (James Baldwin)
- Death Comes for the Archbishop (Willa Cather)
- Heart of Darkness (Joseph Conrad)
- Invisible Man (Ralph Ellison)
- Absalom, Absalom (William Falkner)
- Tender Is the Night (F. Scott Fitzgerald)
- The Overcoat (Nikolai Gogol)
- For Whom the Bell Tolls (Ernest Hemingway)
- Their Eyes Were Watching God (Zora Neale Hurston)
- The Dead (James Joyce)
- The Feast of the Goat (Mario Vargas Llosa)
- One Hundred Years of Solitude (Gabriel Garcia Marquez)
- Member of the Wedding (Carson McCullers)
- Moby-Dick (Herman Melville)
- Beloved (Toni Morrison)
- A House for Mr. Biswas (V.S. Naipul)
- Complete Stories of Flannery O’Connor
- The Year of the Death of Ricardo Reis (José Saramago)
- Anna Karenina (Leo Tolstoy)
- Huckleberry Finn (Mark Twain)
The books we have in common are indicated by asterisks on my list; fully seven of the twenty were shared, and even more authors were shared.
One final note: I had a hard time choosing between Carson McCullers’s books Member of the Wedding and The Heart is a Lonely Hunter. Both are terrific, but Tim and I chose alternatives.
You know what to do now; make your own list (top five, maybe?), criticize or laud our choices, and so on. Clearly, the coincidence of the lists above means that we’ve learned about books either from each other or from our teachers.
We’re so serious; not a lot of comedic fiction on those lists, which is why I would add A Confederacy of Dunces (Pulitzer winner). It may seem a bit dated now (set in early 60s New Orleans), and even a little racist, but Ignatius J. Reilly remains a personal “hero”.
And … Middlemarch, Madame Bovary, Great Expectations, Mrs. Dalloway.
Plus one to all this, especially Bovary.
I did not mention maupassant because we seem to be talking novels, but if short stories are allowed he shoots to the top region of my list.
Yeah, I tried to read Harry Potter a couple times and gee why can’t I get into it? I mean, Winnie The Pooh, Alice in Wonderland, Jungle Book, Just So Stories – those are “children’s literature” that are inexhaustibly pleasant in a way that Harry Potter is not. I don’t know what it is…. I like the Harry Potter STORY as presented in the movies, but the WRITING…
I am not a fan of the Fantasy genre. I have not tried Mr. Potter yet.
My experience is that all of it is poor imitations of Tolkien. (Why bother?)
I am generally late to the party when it comes to literature – LOTR I love, Hobbit, even took The Silmarilion and carried it around reading it like a bible for a time. Dug pretty deep into Tolkien.
Hi Jerry,
I tried, very hard, to like the award-winning, famous, highly-praised Midnight’s Children. (I had read Freedom at Midnight before I (tried to) read Rushdie’s book.)
I read 75% of the book and finally set it down (“no pony under there” as I like to say).
May I respectfully ask what it is that you like so well about the book?
I’ve read very widely, pretty consistently at least a book per week for my adult life. I did not “get” Midnight’s Children.
Thanks!
I also do not get Midnight’s Children. I tried to read it a couple of times, and I always felt like I was missing out on a lot of what Rushdie was trying to communicate. I finally gave up when I decided that I just don’t know enough about Indian culture and history to fully understand it. Perhaps I should try again.
All I can say, since it’s been a while, is that I know a lot about India and have been there many times, and perhaps that conditioned my response to the book.
But I’m not alone in my approbation: it not only won the Booker Prize, but won the “Best of the Booker” award: the best among all Booker Prize winners of the 40 years before 2008. That was by public vote, but, in 1993, the novel also won the “Booker of Bookers” award for being the best of all the Booker Prize novels, and that was decided by three Booker judges.
It is tough to limit oneself to 5:
1. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
2. Crime and Punishment
3. Persuasion (the only Austen book published in the last 200 years. Pride and Prejudice was published in 1813 or I would have picked it)
4. All Quiet On The Western Front. Erich Maria Remarque
5. Great Expectations Charles Dickens
6. The Short Stories Of F. Scott Fitzgerald
7. Empire Falls Richard Russo
8. Anna Karenina
9. Lord Of The Flies William Golding
10. Catch 22 Joseph Heller
I forgot to add :
The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy by Douglas Adams
… another better-late-than-never reading of mine, and nerd-lit that along with Tolkien I couldn’t let go unread and be comfortable with myself.
“The Feast of the Goat” of Mario Vargas Llosa is a great, great book. But if you guys are going to read just one book of Mario Vargas Llosa (Literature Nobel Prize winner 2010) I would recommend you “The war of the End of the World”. This is a masterpiece. It´s huge.
I had a similar reaction to ‘Feast of the Goat’ (after reading it in translation). But when a Latina friend read it she was appalled by the violence and declared she’d never look at it again. I didn’t know how to respond to this. . . .
I won’t include any books written in my mother tongue (Finnish) although some of them are the ones I love the most. Here goes:
– Joseph Conrad: Lord Jim
– Annie Proulx: Close range
– Joseph Heller: God knows
– James Joyce: Ulysses
– Ian McEwan: Solar
Egregious omissions
The Red and the Black
Carch-22
The Good Soldier (Ford)
I like Coyne’s list far more.
Like Frank said above, it seems these lists often don’t take comedy as seriously as drama. I’m also always saddened to see disregard for fantasy (like the Wheel of Time series) and hard sci-fi. Also often leaves out modern authors with unique and purposefully grotesque styles, such as Irvine Welsh (Filth is one of my favorites).
As for more dramatic material, The Brothers Karamazov is my favorite Dostoevsky novel.
I meant to mention Vonnegut in my first sentence. I’m surprised he didn’t make your list, Jerry. I know you’ve posted before about your love for his books.
Ever read The Sot-Weed Factor? Hilarious.
I haven’t, but thanks for the suggestion. I’ll order it today.
It’s all subjective so here’s a short list of books that can be reread several times:
The apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz
The wind in the willows
Brave new world
One flew over the cuckoo’s nest
That’s me in the middle
three men in a boat
Catch-22
I am not much of a fiction reader, or rather my tastes tend to the escapist, so I read Dubliners in high-school, for example, and wouldn’t read it again. So my list:
1) The Caine Mutiny — Herman Wouk. The movie captures only part of the story.
2) Mister Roberts — Thomas Heggen. The movie doesn’t do it anything like justice.
3) Guys and Dolls — Damon Runyon
4) At the Mountains of Madness — H. P. Lovecraft
5) The Case of the Toxic Spell Dump — Harry Turtledove
6) The Chinatown Death Cloud Peril: A Novel — Paul Malmont
7) Foucault’s Pendulum — Umberto Eco
8) Right Ho, Jeeves — P. G. Wodehouse
9) The Hornblower novels of C. S. Forester and the Aubrey-Maturin novels of Patrick O’Brian
Books chosen on the basis that I want to reread them every year or so: Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame, a favourite since childhood; Housekeeping, early Marilynne Robinson; Lolly Willows by Sylvia Townsend Warner and The Leopard by Giuseppe di Lampedusa, both primers on aging; The Tale of Genji by Lady Murasaki in the escape-to-another-world genre.
Though I’m thinking Lady Murasaki fails the 200 year test.
I rarely like books that others’ think I *ought* to read. It must be the natural curmudgeon in me.
I *do* like books that are generally positive, entertaining, and set in places and times that I am not familiar with. So my list, in no particular order, is:
1) The Hobbit – J R R Tolkien
2) The Stand – Stephen King
3) The Curse of Chalion – Lois McMaster Bujold (part of a loose series)
4) Daughter of the Empire Raymond E Feist and Janny Wurtz (book 1 of a trilogy)
5) Angels Fall – Nora Roberts
None of them are ‘realistic’. Some include gods or magic. Ask me 20 years ago and I had a radically different harder science list. Ask me again tomorrow and I’ll have a different list, but still not ‘realistic’.
Making such a list is very difficult for me, and for these three reasons: five is too few; fiction read most recently prevails in head and heart; and, most importantly, a career teaching classic American and British novels has somewhat dulled the appeal of several of the ‘great’ ones.
Another note before I make a fool of myself, this one for our esteemed host. Prof. CCE, having noted your occasional quite high praise for the artistry of Thomas Wolfe, I was surprised not to see any of his novels on your list . . . .
War and Peace (Tolstoy)
The Dying Grass (Vollmann)
Emma (Austen)
As I Lay Dying (Faulkner)
The Song of the Lark (Cather)
My additions to the list:
War & Peace – Tolstoy
George Orwell: 1984 or Animal Farm
Sinclair Lewis: Main Street or Babbitt or Arrowsmith
I know it’s outside of the time limit, but, really, Candide still makes me laugh and think.