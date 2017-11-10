Bad cultural appropriation: Taco Bell offers “chocolate covered pubic lice”

Yes, this quesadilla filled with candy is real, and it’s on sale at select Taco Bell stores. As Fortune reports:

Taco Bell is bringing its latest food mashup to the U.S.: a quesadilla filled with Kit Kats. That’s right. Following the chain’s success with the Doritos Locos taco, Taco Bell has rolled out the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla,” a chocolatey creation that packs a flour tortilla with bits of Nestlé’s (NSRGY) wafer bars and melted chocolate instead of cheese or veggies, Brand Eating first reported. The Chocoladilla is being tested at select locations in Wisconsin through mid-November, according to Mashable.

This appears to be a test sale in Wisconsin, so readers should let me know if it’s on sale and still called a “Chocoladilla”. That’s because “ladilla” is Spanish for “crab louse” (but can also be used to refer to someone who’s annoying). Viz:

Someone please give @TacoBell a Spanish dictionary or explain the meaning of “ladilla,” because I am ON VACATION! https://t.co/AjVcsP0lnv pic.twitter.com/vRaEA7BREL — Laura Martínez® (@miblogestublog) October 24, 2017

Don’t any Spanish speakers work at Taco Bell headquarters?

h/t: Su