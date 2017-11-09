Craziness spreads to Dartmouth with a “prostitute pumpkin”

Reader Thomas called my attention to a post by student Joseph Asch at Dartblog, the daily blog at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Note that Dartmouth is a very good school, considered one of the “Ivy League” institutions. Sadly, the virus of Pervasive Offense has spread to that school.

This is apparently the winner of a biology laboratory pumpkin-presentation contest for Halloween (the Bosco lab, by the way, works on fruit flies, and “MSB” is “molecular and systems biology”):

Look at that pumpkin closely. Can you see The Big Sin that was committed? Well, it looks like it has a woman’s hair, and because it was designed, like all Halloween pumpkins, to hold a light and glow in the dark, it was called “Lady of the night.” (The theme for the contest was “pumpkin of the night.”)

Yep, you got it, for “Lady of the night” is also a term for a prostitute. And so feathers got ruffled, and the Bosco Lab, via its head, had to apologize:

How much crazier can you get? The name wasn’t even intended to convey the notion of a prostitute, but some people snowflakes decided that the pumpkin above “disrespects women and glamorizes prostitution.” Are they kidding?

Apparently not. The pumpkin is not offensive, was not designed to upset people, and only by stretching the meaning of the name can you even see any connection with prostitution. Moreover, putting what looks like Spanish Moss on a pumpkin to mimic a woman’s hairdo is not disrespectful to women. And truly, that’s an ugly face, so how on Earth could it glamorize prostitution?

Were I Bosco, I would have just said “stuff it” to those who asked for an apology. Those who were offended were clearly looking for any excuse to be offended. And it bothers me to see a fellow fly biologist cave in this way to Regressives. I’m surprised Bosco wasn’t forced to sit in the hall outside his lab wearing a conical paper hat and wearing a sign around his neck saying, “I carved a misogynistic pumpkin”.