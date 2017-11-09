Binturong kits in Perth (they smell like popcorn!)

I’ll never forget the first time I saw a binturong (Arctictis binturong) though I can’t remember the zoo where I saw it. My first thought was “what the hell is this thing?” The label said it was a binturong, also known as a “bearcat.”

Well, it’s neither a bear nor a cat, but a viverrid: in the family Viverridae (and order Carnivora) along with civets and genets. It’s an arboreal omnivore found in Southeast Asia, and this is its range:

Two fun facts: binturongs have prehensile tails, and they smell like popcorn (that’s their pheromones). The non-fun fact is that they’re threatened by habitat loss, hunting, and use in “traditional medicine.”

You really need to know what this animal is, because it’s unique: the only species in its genus, and something you wouldn’t be able to place if you saw it. And this is a good excuse to show the video of two baby binturongs born September 6 at the Perth Zoo. Go to ZooBorns to read more:

And a binturong interacting with a human in Australia: