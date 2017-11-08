Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Hump Day, November 8. 2017; it’s National Cappuccino Day, and I’ve sort of adhered to it by having my usual morning latte (prepared myself; I ain’t paying $5 for one at Morebucks or the equivalent). It’s also the International Day of Radiology, celebrating medical imaging, for (see below) it’s the day that Röntgen discovered X-rays.
I am very sad today because Paddles, the polydactylous First Cat of New Zealand, died yesterday after being hit by a car. My condolences to PM Jacinda Ardern and her partner on this loss; Paddles was a rescue cat, and only one year old:
On November 8, 1519, Hernán Cortés entered Tenochtitlán, on the site of Mexico City, and was met with amity by the and Aztec ruler Moctezuma. But it wasn’t long before Moctezuma was a captive and, a while later, dead. Cortés was not a nice man. On this date in 1895, Wilhelm Röntgen discovered X-rays as a byproduct of experiments with electricity, and 6 years later won the first Nobel Prize in Physics. On November 8, 1923, Hitler and his Nazi minions tried to overthrow the German government in the Munich Beer Hall Putsch, It failed, and Hitler went to prison, where he wrote Mein Kampf. On this day in 1965, the Queen gave assent to the “Murder Act of 1965,” abolishing the death penalty in the UK. Seven years later, HBO launched its first broadcast: the 1971 movie Sometimes a Great Notion with Paul Newman and Henry Fonda.
Finally, a day that will live in infamy, for it was exactly a year ago today that Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th (and looniest) President of the United States. Ceiling Cat help all of us!
Notables born on this day include Bram Stoker (1847), Hermann Rorschach (1884; invented The Blot), Margaret Mitchell (1900), Hermann Zapf (1918, the German typographer and calligrapher whom you know from Zapf Dingbats), Minnie Riperton (1947, died 1979), Bonnie Raitt (1949; about the same age as I), and Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro (1954).
Those who fell asleep on this day include Duns Scotus (1308), and Norman Rockwell (1978). Norman Rockwell didn’t often draw cats, but here are a mom and her kittens in a funny illustration called “Facts of Life”. (In case you don’t get it, the boy is being told about sex by his dad, which hardly seems necessary given its demonstration all around him.) This was on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post in 1952.
Today’s Hili dialogue was cryptic (sometimes Andrzej works in mysterious ways), and so I asked Malgorzata for an explanation:
Cyrus: Interesting.
Hili: But already abstract.
A tw**t sent by Matthew: rhinos and cats!
Reader Charleen sent a translucent Jewel Caterpillar, the only larva like this I know. Its appearance is myterious, as it doesn’t seem to be distasteful to predators.
Other species in the genus are also translucent: here’s one (I’m not sure that the species ID above is correct):
Very sad to hear about Paddles. However, congratulations to the democrats for the great win in Virginia and New Jersey. The first Transgender candidate to win in the Virginia legislature and also beating badly the idiot who started the bathroom nonsense there.
From Ken Kesey’s second novel, of the same title. It lacks the wrenching anti-authoritarian narrative of Cuckoo’s Nest, and the classic three-act structure. But is even more coruscating as writing qua writing.
Apollo 12 and Gemini 11 astronaut Dick Gordon has also died, as announced yesterday evening on NPR. He was 88.
Yes, one of the great astronauts going back to the Gemini program. Something about reaching that 88 or 89 year age, seems to be it for many of us.
I’ve got to admit to a sneaking admiration for Cortez. Objectively, there was no way he and his 500 followers should have been able to conquer Mexico, but they did, and it was his doing. Part of the reason lies in the fact that Aztec Mexico was an empire with numerous, unhappy subject peoples, and Cortez was able to exploit that. The man had chutzpah.
As for that caterpillar, of course, it’s tasty. It looks like it’s made out of corn syrup!
Funny Polish version of Hili’s dialogue.
If I had known Polish was this easy, I would have learned it years ago.
Should be:
Cyrus: Ciekawy.
Hili: Ale już abstrakcyjne.
! funny, funny, ! You Two: darwinwins & George !
Always sad to hear of cats getting killed by cars .
Is there anybody doesn’t love Bonnie Raitt? How is that even possible? She is soo cool. I’ve been diggin’ on her long before she crossed over with “Nick of Time.”
I saw Minnie Riperton once in a little theater, couple years before she died. Gal had a five-octave vocal range, if you can imagine. She hit some high notes that night I swear only the neighborhood dogs could hear.
O my ! = an excellent film
soooo, so many angles of life … … and, of
course, of the Darling Mr Paul Newman: “the
1971 movie Sometimes a Great Notion,”
sometimes difficult to find in dvd format
anymore.
“Sometimes I lives in the country
Sometimes I lives in town
Sometimes I take a great notion
To jump into the river an’ drown … … ”
I suggest that, if wanted, folks ask their local public library to obtain for you
the dvd through its interlibrary loan.
There is good news, though. Dems in Virginia swept the state wide offices and may even take control of the House of Delegates.
Self appointed “Virginia’s Chief Homophobe” Bob Marshall lost to Danica Roem, a transwoman.
Life is good.