Wednesday: Hili dialogue

it's National Cappuccino Day, and I've sort of adhered to it by having my usual morning latte (prepared myself; I ain't paying $5 for one at Morebucks or the equivalent). It's also the International Day of Radiology, celebrating medical imaging, for (see below) it's the day that Röntgen discovered X-rays.

I am very sad today because Paddles, the polydactylous First Cat of New Zealand, died yesterday after being hit by a car. My condolences to PM Jacinda Ardern and her partner on this loss; Paddles was a rescue cat, and only one year old:

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

On November 8, 1519, Hernán Cortés entered Tenochtitlán, on the site of Mexico City, and was met with amity by the and Aztec ruler Moctezuma. But it wasn’t long before Moctezuma was a captive and, a while later, dead. Cortés was not a nice man. On this date in 1895, Wilhelm Röntgen discovered X-rays as a byproduct of experiments with electricity, and 6 years later won the first Nobel Prize in Physics. On November 8, 1923, Hitler and his Nazi minions tried to overthrow the German government in the Munich Beer Hall Putsch, It failed, and Hitler went to prison, where he wrote Mein Kampf. On this day in 1965, the Queen gave assent to the “Murder Act of 1965,” abolishing the death penalty in the UK. Seven years later, HBO launched its first broadcast: the 1971 movie Sometimes a Great Notion with Paul Newman and Henry Fonda.

Finally, a day that will live in infamy, for it was exactly a year ago today that Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the 45th (and looniest) President of the United States. Ceiling Cat help all of us!

Notables born on this day include Bram Stoker (1847), Hermann Rorschach (1884; invented The Blot), Margaret Mitchell (1900), Hermann Zapf (1918, the German typographer and calligrapher whom you know from Zapf Dingbats), Minnie Riperton (1947, died 1979), Bonnie Raitt (1949; about the same age as I), and Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro (1954).

Those who fell asleep on this day include Duns Scotus (1308), and Norman Rockwell (1978). Norman Rockwell didn’t often draw cats, but here are a mom and her kittens in a funny illustration called “Facts of Life”. (In case you don’t get it, the boy is being told about sex by his dad, which hardly seems necessary given its demonstration all around him.) This was on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post in 1952.

Today’s Hili dialogue was cryptic (sometimes Andrzej works in mysterious ways), and so I asked Malgorzata for an explanation:

Cyrus is sniffing because something interesting was there. Hili, practical as always, says that even if it was interesting (from the consumer point of view) it’s not longer there and it’s already just an abstract impression on the olfactory system. Nothing tangible; nothing you can sink your teeth into. Cyrus: Interesting. Hili: But already an abstraction.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Interesting.

Hili: But already abstract.

A tw**t sent by Matthew: rhinos and cats!

Interesting animal interaction of the day.

Via https://t.co/pmWuJHZi61 pic.twitter.com/uRnIRT2SLK — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 8, 2017

Reader Charleen sent a translucent Jewel Caterpillar, the only larva like this I know. Its appearance is myterious, as it doesn’t seem to be distasteful to predators.

Rt if you've never seen a gummy caterpillar aka acraga coa 🐛 before pic.twitter.com/WbMgFG0ZAP — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 5, 2017

Other species in the genus are also translucent: here’s one (I’m not sure that the species ID above is correct):