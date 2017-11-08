I still have a decent backlog of photos, but not big enough to keep me from being a bit nervous. Please send in (or continue to send in) your good wildlife photos, and that includes plants and landscapes. Today’s batch comes from reader Tony Eales in Australia; his comments are indented.

Spiders! Mum and the kids. Cryptachaea cf. veruculata is a Tangle-Web or Comb-Footed Spider in the family Theridiidae. They’re quite common and I often find them near the base of large trees.

The Helpis minitabunda is a type of jumping spider I’ve been longing to find for a while. I was very lucky to find a fully coloured up male as the females and juveniles have a dull cryptic grey colour. Unlucky for this guy he has been reduced to a hexapod in some past battles.

JAC: I found a YouTube video of this species, clearly not a colored-up male:

I’ve sent pictures of the ant mimicking jumping spider Myrmarachne luctuosa before but this is my best shot yet and it is hands down my favourite common spider.

Very happy with this shot of a Round Ant Eater, Omoedus orbiculatus, with Iridomyrmex purpureus prey and a Freeloader fly (family Chloropidae) joining in on the meal and swollen with juice.

Lastly a beautiful Zodariidae, known as Ant Spiders. This one, Subasteron daviesae, is fairly large and easy to find compare with a lot of others in this family who hunt trough the leaf litter and grass.