Once again: Why atheism is toxic—this time by Chris Stedman

I don’t want to write too much about this, since this new Washington Post piece by Chris Stedman, formerly a humanist chaplain at Harvard but now a “freelance humanist”, is pretty much a clone of all the articles in Vox, Salon, and BuzzFeed claiming that atheism (or New Atheism) is toxic and moribund: it’s sexist, racist, and xenophobic. Atheism, it’s said, makes fun of religious people, thus not fostering “dialogue” and driving away possible converts.
So your assigned this morning is the short piece, “I’m an atheist, but I had to walk away from the toxic side of online atheism” and I ask for your reactions in the comments. I’ll put a few of mine here:
1.) Note that the title is “online atheism”. Well, yes, many people—and not just atheists—tend to turn nasty when they can post anonymously online. Some atheist websites are cesspools, which is why I try to keep the atmosphere civil around here. That said, there’s no evidence that atheist websites are worse than other secular websites. Further, when Stedman raises the usual victim trope about all the nasty names he’s been called (and I do deplore those who made fun of his sexual orientation, appearance, and so on), it’s not clear that all of it, or even much of it, came from atheists. He gives several examples of online name-calling, but how many of those were from the faithful, or people who weren’t atheists at all?
2.) While online trolls may make some atheist sites unpleasant, my own experience giving talks and attendng many humanist and atheist meetings is not one of pervasive sexism, racism, or bigotry. Yes, I’m a man and not subject to sexual harassment, but all I can say is that I haven’t ever seen it—not once. It is true that there’s a paucity of minorities at these meetings, and in the community as a whole, but I’m not convinced it’s because “movement atheism” is racist. Rather, blacks and Hispanics, for instance, tend to be more religious than other groups, which may make them less likely to join atheist organizations. We need to do better in welcoming minorities, but I think nearly all atheist groups now make a conscious effort to include women in the program. While some people may have left atheism because of its so-called toxicity, I haven’t seen the egress that Stedman has, nor does he give any data supporting that. If so many people are leaving atheism, why is it growing?
3.) To repeat, the data in fact show that nonbelief is increasing in the U.S., and not just among men. If atheism has failed, why this growth? (Granted, many “nones” are “spiritual”, or accept a god but don’t affiliate with a Church, but pure nonbelievers are also becoming more common.) If you simply look at the data, atheism is winning, regardless of whether a few individuals leave “the movement.”
4.) Contra Stedman, I have talked to many people who have been exposed to atheism (and converted to it) by the Internet. In fact, that’s the main way atheists found each other, and found support, over the last two decades. Many people have been converted by listening to videos of Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, and Christopher Hitchens, regardless of any statements they’ve made that have caused them to be demonized. Not everyone can afford to travel to meetings, but the Internet is free. And even if some website commenters were nasty and ad hominem, those talks (and their books) will remain as eloquent critiques of faith, and will continue to deconvert the faithful as the years pass.
5.) Personal note: Right at the beginning of his piece, Stedman includes me along with the Blog That Shall not be Named as one of his nasty critics after he appeared on Bill O’Reilly’s show. But I reject his implication that I was unfair. Here’s what he wrote:
A number of prominent atheist bloggers criticized my interview, saying I was awful and suggesting I was allying with O’Reilly. The comments were worse. Anonymous posters ridiculed me, saying I should decline future television invitations because I was too “effeminate,” my physical appearance made atheists seem “like freaks” and my “obvious homosexuality” made me an ineffectual voice for atheists.
Well, check the second link for yourself. I maintain that my post was constructively critical, did not make fun of Stedman, and, in fact, neither did my commenters. Since Stedman says he welcomes constructive criticism, what’s he beefing about here?
6.) Stedman argues that the nastiness of online discourse impedes the course of mutual understanding:
My experiences helping people better understand atheists have been deeply rewarding, and so has working to support atheists struggling with life’s challenges or with families that don’t accept them. I can say without hesitation that my shift from blogging about atheism to community-building was the right decision.
h/t: Diane G
If the article in that second link is nasty, then so is Dr. Seuss. Ridiculous to claim that. It’s quiet and reasoned.
Indeed.
Maybe there is such a thing as AINO’s?
“Finally, why do these articles continue to appear?”
It’s repetitive marketing – say it enough times and it’s assumed to be true. Has worked well for Fox.
I dunno, good-humored ridicule can be a powerful tool against cant and superstition. But, like a torque wrench, it’s a tool best restricted to suitable tasks and limited to such force as is sufficient to the circumstances. Little bit goes a long way.
Stedman’s view is classic accommodationism: atheists should keep their mouths shut. Perhaps in time the dominant religious culture will forget them, maybe even tolerate them, as long as they remain second class citizens. Of course, he makes no similar call for the vast religious propaganda machine to shut down. After the failure of Reconstruction, similar advice was dispensed to African-Americans. Ultimately, they rejected the advice and launched the civil rights movement.
Nasty people are not unique to any belief or ideology. The fact that some atheists are less than pleasant (a distinct minority in all probability) should not stop the majority from speaking out often and forcefully to demand their equal place in society, which includes not being ashamed to make known their rationality and rejection of superstition. It is a civil rights issue.
Why is this atheist bashing happening even though secularism is on the rise?
In the end, I think you’ve summed it up pretty well;
I think it is part and parcel of our victimhood culture. If you can claim to be a victim -of anyone by anything- you can claim a special place in the vox populi.
The “atheism is dead” trope is popular because of the “if it bleeds it leads” media. If atheism is slowly increasing in size and influence, where’s the pizazz in that?
And how do you explain to someone that “you’ve been duped” in just a “kinder, gentler” way. I intend to keep referring to idiots as idiots, but only when they make that fact implicit in their public statements. If people want to believe there is a teapot in orbit around a moon of Mars, I am in favor of that, but when they make claims like “Christianity is anti-slavery” I draw the line. As I have said over and over: if Christianity were anti-slavery, it never would have become a state religion of the Roman Empire and would likely be a minor, obscure religion today.
On Wed, Nov 8, 2017 at 9:32 AM, Why Evolution Is True wrote:
> whyevolutionistrue posted: “I don’t want to write too much about this, > since this new Washington Post piece by Chris Stedman, formerly a humanist > chaplain at Harvard but now a “freelance humanist”, is pretty much a clone > of all the articles in Vox, Salon, and BuzzFeed claiming that ” > Respond to this post by replying above this line > New post on *Why Evolution Is True* > Once > again: Why atheism is toxic—this time by Chris Stedman > by > whyevolutionistrue > > > I don’t want to write too much about this, since this new *Washington > Post* piece > > by Chris Stedman, formerly a humanist chaplain at Harvard but now a > “freelance humanist”, is pretty much a clone of all the articles in *Vox*, > *Salon*, and *BuzzFeed* claiming that atheism (or New Atheism) is toxic > and moribund: it’s sexist, racist, and xenophobic. Atheism, it’s said, > makes fun of religious people, thus not fostering “dialogue” and driving > away possible converts. > > So your assigned this morning is the short piece, “I’m an atheist, but I > had to walk away from the toxic side of online atheism > ” > and I ask for your reactions in the comments. I’ll put a few of mine here: > > 1.) Note that the title is “online atheism”. Well, yes, many people—and > not just atheists—tend to turn nasty when they can post anonymously > online. Some atheist websites are cesspools, which is why I try to keep > the atmosphere civil around here. That said, there’s no evidence that > atheist websites are worse than other secular websites. Further, when > Stedman raises the usual victim trope about all the nasty names he’s been > called (and I do deplore those who made fun of his sexual orientation, > appearance, and so on), it’s not clear that all of it, or even much of it, > came from atheists. He gives several examples of online name-calling, but > how many of those were from the faithful, or people who weren’t atheists at > all? > > 2.) While online trolls may make some atheist sites unpleasant, my own > experience giving talks and attendng many humanist and atheist meetings is > *not* one of pervasive sexism, racism, or bigotry. Yes, I’m a man and not > subject to sexual harassment, but all I can say is that I haven’t ever seen > it—not once. It is true that there’s a paucity of minorities at these > meetings, and in the community as a whole, but I’m not convinced it’s > because “movement atheism” is racist. Rather, blacks and Hispanics, for > instance, tend to be more religious than other groups, which may make them > less likely to join atheist organizations. We need to do better in > welcoming minorities, but I think nearly all atheist groups now make a > conscious effort to include women in the program. While some people may > have left atheism because of its so-called toxicity, I haven’t seen the > egress that Stedman has, nor does he give any data supporting that. If so > many people are leaving atheism, why is it growing? > > 3.) To repeat, the data in fact show that nonbelief is *increasing* in > the U.S., and not just among men. If atheism has failed, why this growth? > (Granted, many “nones” are “spiritual”, or accept a god but don’t affiliate > with a Church, but pure nonbelievers are also becoming more common.) If you > simply look at the data, atheism is winning, regardless of whether a few > individuals leave “the movement.” > > 4.) *Contra* Stedman, I have talked to many people who have been exposed > to atheism (and converted to it) by the Internet. In fact, that’s the main > way atheists found each other, and found support, over the last two > decades. Many people have been converted by listening to videos of Sam > Harris, Richard Dawkins, and Christopher Hitchens, regardless of any > statements they’ve made that have caused them to be demonized. Not > everyone can afford to travel to meetings, but the Internet is free. And > even if some website commenters were nasty and *ad hominem*, those talks > (and their books) will remain as eloquent critiques of faith, and will > continue to deconvert the faithful as the years pass. > > 5.) Personal note: Right at the beginning of his piece, Stedman includes > me along with the Blog That Shall not be Named as one of his nasty critics > after he appeared on Bill O’Reilly’s show. But I reject his implicati