Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’

Today's Jesus and Mo strip, called "homes", came with this note: "You didn't see that one coming, did you? Here's the story behind this week's strip."
The National Secular Society has criticised a London council for building housing with special features designed to accommodate the beliefs of the ultra-orthodox Jewish community.
The block, expected to be completed in 2021, will feature a higher number of large homes, with four or five bedrooms, than would normally be the case on such an estate. This is out of special consideration for Haredi families, which typically include seven or eight children.
The council is working with architects to ensure that some of these large social rented homes meet additional requirements of the local orthodox Jewish community. Most of the balconies at Tower Court will be open to the sky rather than stacked above each other as usual. This is for Jewish families to erect a Sukkah, a hut built for the feast of Sukkot that must sit beneath open sky in order to be ‘religiously compliant’.
Additionally, Tower Court will include lifts that do not require manual operation on the Jewish Sabbath, as orthodox Jews say they are forbidden from activating electrical equipment on this day. Such lifts have been criticised for wasting considerable amounts of energy and they usually involve constantly running the elevator up and down every floor of a building, repeatedly servicing floors where it is not needed.
The kitchens will feature a large volume of storage space to accommodate separate meat and dairy kitchen equipment and ceremonial dishes required by kosher rules. There will also be special walls designed for shelves of religious books.
The NSS’s objections:
. . . Although some media sources have claimed that this is the first time a UK council has put together a residential development that specifically caters for the needs of a religious group, the Tower Court development echoes a similar project in 2005 to build council houses with Muslim sensibilities in mind.Sixteen flats in Bristol were built with toilets not facing the south east, specifically so the tenants of the flats do not face Mecca when they use them. [JAC: this is a new one to me!]
Megan Manson, campaigns officer at the NSS, said: “It is worrying that Hackney Council has gone to such lengths to appease the highly specific and complex demands of a religious community. Why should religious affiliation give anyone greater entitlement to demand larger homes with more rooms and more kitchen storage?
“For the sake of efficient public spending, and the sake of social cohesion, social housing should be built according to universal standards of safety, comfort and value for money. Religious considerations, which ultimately lead to increased segregation, should not be a factor.”
Do you agree?
IMO they should just put the toilets out on open-to-the-sky balconies, facing northwest, and cover both religion’s requirements. And the space saved by not having an indoor bathroom will offset the larger kitchens all will enjoy!
Not much of an issue. If the expense associated with buildings is in line with other buildings, why not reinforce the occupant’s superstitions … uh, never mind. If individuals insist on living a particular way, then it is incumbent upon them to joint together in a building association to get their needs satisfied … *as it always has been*. This is a little like a Vegan neighbor inviting themselves to your barbecue and then complaining about the menu.
Exactly. public housing is just that – not religious ghettoes. Why are these groups always rewarded for their intransigence – so long as they are religious? If they cant organise their special needs themselves let them have rabbit hutches.
Why are councils (i.e. the taxpayer) even building these appartments? The ultra orthodox and Moslems can build and pay for these themselves.
I assume the Haredi and Muslims concerned otherwise qualify for council housing. You’re not suggesting they be excluded on religious grounds, are you?
It would certainly constitute a violation of the First Amendment to apply a religious test for Section 8 housing in the US.
I see no issue with certain accommodations in particular circumstances– for instance, allowing orthodox Jews to run a fishing line around a neighborhood atop telephone poles as an “eruv”, which allows them to carry items on the Sabbath, since such an accommodation has no affect on anyone else (the line is essentially invisible, and as long as taxpayers don’t pay for its placement and maintenance, who cares) Such an accommodation may be pointless or silly to many of us, but to implement it neither “picks my pocket nor breaks my leg”. But I have to imagine there is significant added taxpayer expense for the modifications listed above, which would count as pocket picking.
Somehow, we secularists always end up with the shitty end of the gored ox.
If it requires significantly more money to accommodate the religious customs I would so no, it is not appropriate. If it merely took a bit of additional planning and design work, then I think that may be appropriate.
I’ve no problem with the government providing housing for people in need. But I think it would be inappropriate for the government to give more to one group then to others due to religious beliefs. If our society was post scarcity and everyone could be accommodated to their liking, then no problem. But we aren’t there yet.
If this was in the good old USA, there would be marches and statues of King Henry VIII coming down, opps Henry was not a Muslim or a good Christian. Seriously, religious groups should sponsor their own building. Although, didn’t a certain church sponsor the building of Oxford?
I do not agree with them. Public housing should not be used to accommodate superstitious dogma, since the public pays for it.
If they want special features, they can build their own and pay for it.