Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Google has a food day of its own: a celebration of pad thai, the dish that Americans nearly always order in Thai restaurants because it's "safe" (and, I admit, can be very good). Click on the screenshot to go to the Pad Thai doodle, and, when you're there, click the dots to see the little creatures create a steaming plate of it:

Google’s explanation is here, though it may be a case of cultural appropriation by a non-Thai artist.

On this day in 1974, the famous political cartoonist Thomas Nast published a cartoon in Harper’s Weekly that is seen as the beginning of both the elephant as the symbol of the U.S. Republican party and the donkey (dressed in a lion suit) as the symbol of Democrats. Here’s that cartoon; note that the elephant is labeled “The Republican Vote”:

On November 7, 1885, Canada’s transcontinental railway was completed with a “last spike” ceremony in Craigellachie, BC. And in honor of that, here’s Gordon Lightfoot singing his famous “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” (I like the up-tempo beginning and the end best). It was recorded live at the BBC in 1972 (I swear, some of the best unplugged concerts on YouTube are these early live BBC shows); you can see the entire hourlong concert here.

On this day in 1908, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were reportedly killed in San Vicente Canton, Bolivia. And were four important elections on November 7: Woodrow Wilson (reelection) in 1916, Franklin D. Roosevelt (1944; fourth term!), Richard Nixon (reelection) in 1972, and G. W. Bush’s controversial election in 2000. Remember that? We didn’t know who would be President for a long time. The goddam conservative Supreme Court decided that Bush would win.

Notables born on this day include James Cook (1728), Andrew Dickson White (1832), Marie Curie (1867), Lise Meitner (1878), Leon Trotsky (1879), Konrad Lorenz (1903), Albert Camus (1913), Billy Graham (1918; still alive at 99!), Joan Sutherland (1926), and the great Joni Mitchell (1943). Those who fell asleep on this day include Alfred Russel Wallace (1913), Eleanor Roosevelt (1962), Steve McQueen (1980), Lawrence Durrell (1990; read The Alexandria Quartet), and Leonard Cohen and Janet Reno (both died last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is visited by an old friend of Andrzej and Malgorzata, Radek, now a psychologist. When Radek was in junior high school and a pupil of Andrzej’s, he was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor that had metastasized to his spine (his mother was already suffering from terminal cancer and his dad died earlier of a heart attack). Andrzej and Malgorzata took him to Warsaw to be treated by their friend, a pediatric oncologist specializing in brain tumors and, mirabile dictu, Radek was cured! He went to Poznan University where he now works there as a psychologist. What a great story!

Radek: I often think about you. Hili: As a psychologist or as a friend?

Out in Winnipeg, Gus is staying inside because of the snow, and washing his paws that got wet when he ventured outside for about five seconds:

