The BBC gets evolution wrong again when describing a new discovery of the earliest eutherian mammals

Well, after uncritically publishing a piece on the new “species” of orangutan (and not even seeking out any dissenting voices, unlike the BBC’s Discover Wildlife site), the BBC news site once again engages in a misleading piece of science reporting. The misguided piece has the headline below (click on screenshot to go there); I’ll get to the text in a minute:

But first, the finding, documented in a paper by Steven Sweetman et al. in Acta Palaeontologica Polonica (reference and free download below). What they found, in a fossil bed in Dorset, were two tiny teeth and several teeth fragments. From the nature of these “tribosphenic” (three-cusped) teeth, they concluded that what they had was fossil material of a eutherian (placental) mammal from 145 million years ago: the earliest placental known after the therian ancestor (early mammal) split into the eutherians and metatherians (marsupials). In other words, this was on the placental side of the split between all placental mammals and marsupials, a split that took place about 160 million years ago. And it lived only about 15 million years after that split. That’s a very early eutherian mammal.

Can they conclude this from the teeth alone? I suspect so; paleontologists have a long history of studying teeth, and the authors are confident that these three-cusped teeth, which they identified as belonging to two species, are truly placentals rather than marsupials. Read the paper if you want to know more, but be aware that it’s full of paleontological jargon. At any rate, here are the teeth, which, as you can see, are only about 4 mm long (about a sixth of an inch).

Here’s a reconstruction of the two species in the paper, showing one of them being eaten by a theropod dinosaur:

These were clearly small shrewlike mammals, and probably nocturnal insectivores, something that we’ve long thought to be what the placental ancestor was like (see Dawkins’s The Ancestor’s Tale). A recent paper in Nature Ecology & Evolution by Roi Maor et al. (free download, reference and pdf link below) reconstructed the ancestral behavior of the first mammals by going back from the habits of extant mammals, and concluded that the chances were very high that the first mammals were nocturnal. That comports with an old hypothesis, which may well be true, that the earliest mammals were few, and were nocturnal because they were forced to hide from the many existing predatory reptiles. Only when the asteroid destroyed many reptiles, so the story goes, could mammals radiate into the many niches they occupy today, including those earlier filled by reptiles. This story might be what happened, for the radiation of mammals seemed to occur a while after the “ruling reptiles” had largely vanished.

This is all well and good. What is not well and good is the BBC’s characterization of this discovery. Here’s what they said (my emphasis):

Scientists who identified the specimens say they are the earliest undisputed fossils of mammals belonging to the line that led to humans. They date back 145 million years. Fossils of the oldest-known ancestors of most living mammals, including human beings, have been unearthed in southern England. Teeth belonging to the extinct shrew-like creatures, which scampered at the feet of dinosaurs, were discovered in cliffs on the Dorset coast. Scientists who identified the specimens say they are the earliest undisputed fossils of mammals belonging to the line that led to humans. They date back 145 million years. ”Here we have discovered from the Jurassic coast a couple of shrew-like things that are to date unequivocally our earliest ancestors,” said Dr Steve Sweetman of Portsmouth University, who examined the ancient teeth.

We know with reasonable certainty that this was an early eutheran mammal. What we do NOT know, and what the BBC says is the case, is that these animals “belonged to the line that led to humans” and, worse, “are our earliest ancestors.” That last mischaracterization is even more dire given that it was pronounced by one of the paper’s authors.

If either of these species are our earliest ancestors, it must have been the species that produced all extant eutherian mammals, including us. We don’t know that: all we know is that it was on the eutherian side of the eutherian/metatherian split, and lived soon after that split occurred. Further, we don’t even know if it was OUR ANCESTOR, for it could have been part of a radiation of these small creatures that went extinct without leaving descendants. In fact, given the frequency of extinction (99% or more of fossils represent species that died out without leaving descendants), that’s the likeliest result. It may be our relative, but not our ancestor.

It’s like saying that, if the diagram below represents the phylogeny of hominins, that Aredepitchecus ramidus or Sahelanthropus tchadensis was “our earliest ancestor”, or “one of the oldest-known ancestors of living humans”. The shrews, like the many hominin species in the diagram below that went extinct, were neither our ancestors nor “unequivocally our earliest ancestors”. The two hominin species just named were certainly our relatives, and on the hominin side of the hominin/chimp split, but they weren’t on the lineage leading to modern humans, nor were they our ancestors.

It irks me when a respected site like the BBC gets this kind of science reporting wrong. Because the writer doesn’t understand evolution, or wanted to make the findings more “gee-whizzy”, she wrote a misleading article. Pity.

Maor, R., T. Dayan, H. Ferguson-Gow, and K. E. Jones. 2017. Temporal niche expansion in mammals from a nocturnal ancestor after dinosaur extinction. Nature Ecology & Evolution. doi :10.1038/s41559-017-0366-5